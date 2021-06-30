AST SpaceMobile Stock Soars, But the Real Growth Is Yet to Come

Deutsche Bank just initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock with a price target of $35. As a result, ASTS stock is up big today, but it still has a long way to go.
The price target of $35, Deutsche Bank reasoned, was the average of four potential outcomes.
They believe AST SpaceMobile could lead ASTS stock even higher than $35 over the next half decade or so, or it could go much lower.
We agree with the former. We would even go so far as to say this stock could one day be worth hundreds if AST SpaceMobile delivers, which we believe they are perfectly capable of.
AST SpaceMobile Will Dominate the Future
For one, nobody else is doing what AST SpaceMobile is doing and building the world’s first space-based cellular network. Other networks are attempting to solve connectivity problems using solutions dependent on existing technology, but SpaceMobile is pioneering a way to deliver internet to everyone, everywhere.
Whereas Elon Musk’s Starlink, just to give one example, requires its satellites to connect to towers on the ground, SpaceMobile connects directly to individuals’ phones and devices.
This creates a world of difference.
With the satellite-plus-tower model, coverage can be extended beyond traditional cell tower coverage, because towers can be placed anywhere — but they aren’t. Theoretically, you could cover the planet with towers that your satellites can then provide service through, but this simply isn’t feasible. And is not all that different than existing solutions. All that is changing with these kinds of solutions is where network-providing towers can be placed.
SpaceMobile is different, because it doesn’t require individuals to have a line of sight to a tower. “Dead spots” will be a thing of the past, and future generations will be unable to fathom how the present population dealt with spotty coverage.
With SpaceMobile, you’ll be covered if you’re in the middle of the ocean, on a mountain top, deep within a remote forest… You get the idea.
And better coverage for those who already have service is only part of the appeal.
With nearly half the world’s population disconnected from the internet, the implications of space-based coverage for all are wild. AST SpaceMobile can change the world and bring the potential to be connected to everyone, regardless of whether they have a smartphone.
The Bottom Line on ASTS Stock
Taking all of this into account, it’s easy to see how impactful this company can be in the coming decade, and how much upside their stock still has.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and other space companies’ recent successes underscore the impending emergence of the space economy. It will be here eventually, and now it’s looking like it will be here sooner, rather than later.
And the time to buy ASTS stock, before it leaves the atmosphere, is now.
Deutsche Bank coming in with huge support for AST SpaceMobile shows that it isn’t just a wild goose chase or meme stock. It’s a technological disrupter with huge potential. And smart money is starting to take them very seriously.
AST SpaceMobile is one of my top picks in the burgeoning Space Economy. Long-term, this stock will score investors big returns.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s the theme of his premiere technology-focused service, Innovation Investor. To see Luke’s entire lineup of innovative cutting-edge stocks, become a subscriber of Innovation Investor today.