Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.
We’ve all heard the saying several times, and we’ve all heard it applied to many different situations in many different industries. But I think that saying is perhaps most appropriate when talking about so-called “meme stocks” on Wall Street.
Quick refresher: Meme stocks are the new term given to certain individual stocks that retail traders target via social media threads to collectively pour their money into and cause an epic rally in the share price in a short amount of time.
See: GameStop, AMC, Koss, etc.
Now, to be clear, most meme stocks are – from a fundamental value perspective – complete garbage. I mean… GameStop, AMC, and Koss all do have an opportunity to turn their businesses around, but realistically speaking, they still operate antiquated business models that are burning tons of cash and are being disrupted by tech startups.
That’s just the facts.
Having said that, not all meme stocks are fundamentally broken. Too many investors make the mistake of throwing the baby out with the bath water here. They see GameStop, AMC, and Koss, and immediately assume all meme stocks are equally fundamentally weak.
But they aren’t…
Take Virgin Galactic, for example. That’s a meme stock, but it’s also a space tourism pioneer doing some really amazing things that will one day create the basis for in-space “Disneyland rides.”
We told you about Virgin Galactic back in late June when the stock was trading for just $15. It nearly touched $60 just last week.
Another example: Clean Energy Fuels. It’s a meme stock. The company is also at the epicenter of the totally underrated renewable natural gas megatrend and could one day be an enormous clean fuel supplier for cross-country trucks.
We told you about Clean Energy Fuels in December. It’s since soared as much as 210% for readers.
Get the point?
Some meme stocks are fundamentally broken. Others are not. There’s a lot of money to be made by knowing the difference and buying the meme stocks that, when all the hype fades, will continue to shine.
Today, we are going to tell you about one such meme stock.
Recently, it’s been one of the most popular meme stocks. But being a “meme” is perhaps the least interesting thing about this company, because at its core, this business is improving access to – and affordability of – healthcare for tens of millions of Americans using advanced machine learning algorithms. It’s a genius business and, when all the hype fades, this stock will keep soaring.
A New & Improved Way to Do Medicare
There is something terribly wrong with healthcare in this country.
Just look at the numbers…
We spend more money than every other country in the world on healthcare. It’s not even close (about $11,000 per capita versus $5,000 to $7,000 for most of Europe). Yet, we have lower life expectancy (78.7 years versus 80.7 years for some European countries), more health problems (28% of Americans have 2 or more chronic conditions), and a ton of unhappy customers (81% of U.S. consumers are dissatisfied with their healthcare experience).
This needs to change. U.S. healthcare has to get cheaper and deliver better outcomes for a better future.
Clover (NASDAQ:CLOV) could be the company that pioneers this long overdue healthcare revolution.
The core idea of Clover is very simple: In short, replace the healthcare administration system with artificial intelligence (AI).
To do so, Clover has consumers fill out simple surveys to collect a bunch of healthcare data, which it then throws into a machine learning model called “Clover Assistant” and outputs a bunch of personalized care routines so that doctors can make informed decisions about their patients.
This process makes healthcare cheaper, because it eliminates all the profit-takers in the healthcare administration supply chain and replaces them with a scalable AI technology.
It also improves patient outcomes, because it leans into the power of AI to make smarter, data-driven healthcare decisions personalized at the individual level.
While that idea sounds simple, the execution of it is very difficult due to the enormity of healthcare data in the world and the difficulty in processing all that data to glean valuable insights… but that’s where Clover shines.
Clover has developed the industry’s best machine learning models for healthcare, which is why folks on Clover healthcare plans visit their doctors ~20% less and spend ~20% less on said visits.
It’s cheaper, better healthcare.
Clover is first applying this novel AI-powered healthcare administration process to older folks, for which it has developed a Clover-powered Medicare Advantage plan that is the fastest-growing Medicare Advantage plan in America… by a long shot.
But that’s just the start. Clover Assistant is scalable. It can be applied across every facet of the healthcare industry where there are inefficiencies in administration. And, to that extent, this is a company in the early stages of redefining a $3.65 TRILLION market.
Yet, Clover is worth just about $5 billion today…
Obviously, the long-term upside potential here is huge. To be sure, the stock has gone parabolic recently as retail traders have targeted the name. This won’t last. The hype will fade. And the stock will fall.
But… when it does… that may be an awesome time to buy the dip for the long haul, because underneath the meme mania, there’s an AI-powered healthcare technology company here that’s doing some really exciting things.
So, do yourself a massive favor and throw Clover stock on your radar today.
