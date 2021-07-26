Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) makes its grand debut as a public company today. LCID stock is trading on the Nasdaq after its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV) closed. When it comes to Lucid, we believe we’re only in the top of the first inning of a very promising long-term growth narrative.
Lucid has what it takes — the talent, technology, branding, design and resources — to become the next big electric vehicle (EV) company.
Over the next few years, Lucid will challenge Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the premium EV space as they sell tens of thousands of cars per year at super high price points and super high margins.
Concurrently, the company will foster strong brand equity in the EV space by selling the market’s best performing, most desirable luxury EV. Lucid will also pour money into expanding their manufacturing capacity and leveraging economies of scale to drive down manufacturing costs.
At that point, Lucid Motors will leverage brand equity and economies of scale to sell millions of its high-demand, mainstream EVs worldwide by the latter half of the 2020s.
Tesla 2.0
It’s the Tesla story all over again.
And we’re confident in Lucid’s ability to pull it off, because many of Lucid’s team members have been down this road before. Many of the same brilliant people that were responsible for Tesla’s success in the 2010s are now working at Lucid Motors. And just like Tesla was responsible for creating a slew of so-called “Teslanaires,” it’s more than possible for early Lucid Motors investors who buy and hold to be referred to as “Lucidaires” in the future.
Lucid also has the funding to become a mainstream EV company. If we’re being honest, money attracts talent. And great talent creates great products.
So, the impetus for long-term growth is money. And Lucid Motors just raised $4.4 billion in its SPAC merger. That’s enormous. To give this number in context, Tesla raised just $300 million when it went public in 2010.
And that isn’t even the full extent of Lucid’s funding, because The Saudi Public Investment Fund is backing Lucid Motors. That fund is working with hundreds of billions of dollars, making their pockets just about as deep as they come. With their backing, Lucid Motors will never run out of money.
And this endless supply of money gives Lucid Motors ample resources to fund, as Lucid’s CEO Peter Rawlinson puts it, “strategic, judicious growth.”
The Bottom Line on LCID Stock
Why do I like LCID stock? For starters, we believe Lucid Motors will pay the best salaries. They’ll have the fastest growth trajectory. They’ll have the most exciting growth narrative. And, through it all, Lucid Motors will become the place to be when it comes to working in the EV sector.
Tesla was that company in in the 2010s, and Lucid Motors will be that company in the near future. Looking at what Tesla was capable of accomplishing with their talent, we see no reason Lucid won’t accomplish amazing things as well.
However, despite its inevitable long-term success, we expect LCID stock to be choppy in the near-term.
But who cares? Is the plan to invest in the next Tesla for a six month return? That would be a resounding no.
You’re investing in LCID stock because of its insane 5-plus year growth potential.
And we believe over these next 5-plus years, LCID stock will make a lot of people a lot of money.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s the theme of his premiere technology-focused service, Innovation Investor. To see Luke’s entire lineup of innovative cutting-edge stocks, become a subscriber of Innovation Investor today.