The Shroom Boom Is Coming Soon. Here’s How to Play it for 10X Gains.

If you haven't boarded the psychedelic stocks hype train, it's time to buy the ticket and take the ride. First, let me tell you the story of a remarkable man, whose live was saved by psychedelics.
His name is Jonathan M. Lubecky. He honorably served in both the Marine Corps and the Army from 1995 to 2009. While serving, Lubecky was deployed to active combat zones in Iraq. In the midst of the Iraq War, Lubecky’s Balad base was hit approximately 6,000 times with mortars, bombs, and rockets.
The campaign against Lubecky’s base was so intense that, when Lubecky returned to America, he struggled with PTSD, as so many of our noble veterans unfortunately do…
His PTSD was particularly bad. Lubecky fought off suicidal thoughts for a long time. But those thoughts wouldn’t go away, and so one day, Lubecky put a Beretta 9MM gun to his head and pulled the trigger.
Don’t worry, this isn’t where Lubecky’s story ends. Actually, his story has a happy ending.
Because the gun malfunctioned, Lubecky survived. He took that as a sign that he was meant to live – to keep fighting his PTSD, and eventually, win.
But despite this clear sign, he lacked the tools to win his battle…
Until he started reading about MDMA on the internet, and its unique ability to be a “cure” for PTSD in some folks.
He was intrigued. One thing led to the next, and Lubecky found himself at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (or MAPS, for short) research center in Santa Cruz, California.
There, he met with professionals and was put on an MDMA-inspired therapy routine for his PTSD.
It worked wonders.
Lubecky found that the mind-altering characteristics of MDMA calmed his PTSD in ways that traditional medicine had not, which enabled him to feel embraced in ways he had not felt since before the Iraq War.
It was Lubecky’s life-saver.
And as it turns out, Lubecky isn’t the only one whose life was saved by MDMA, or LSD, or Ketamine, or Magic Mushrooms…
All of those drugs belong in a class of drugs we call “psychedelics,” and traditionally, they’ve been frowned upon by society… but things weren’t always like that…
The Sordid History of Psychedelics
Let’s rewind 70 years.
Back in the 1950s, a group of pioneering psychiatrists in California led by Humphry Osmond were actively experimenting with psychedelics. While they found that the hallucinogenic drugs had immense therapeutic potential, sociopolitical backlash against “hippie culture” in the 1960s halted their research. And, in 1970, psychedelics landed on Nixon’s Schedule-1 drug list.
The book was closed on psychedelic research.
Until the 2010s.
When the academic world reopened that book, and discovered a world of opportunity and untapped potential…
A pair of recent Johns Hopkins studies have found that the active ingredient in “magic mushrooms” (something called psilocybin) can significantly help with smoking cessation and reducing alcohol dependence.
An even more recent Johns Hopkins study published in 2020 found that psilocybin can relieve anxiety and depression levels in people with life-threatening cancer diagnoses four-times better than traditional antidepressants on the market.
That finding corroborates a previous NYU study, which found that psilocybin causes a “rapid and sustained” reduction in anxiety and depression levels in cancer patients.
Meanwhile, a recent UC Davis study found that psychedelic micro-dosing can produce beneficial behavioral effects in patient with mental health disorders.
And, most recently, an Imperial College London study published in just weeks ago found that psilocybin is better and faster at treating depression than Lexapro, a leading antidepressant treatment today.
The list of academic studies goes on and on.
And they are all coming to the same conclusion: psychedelic-inspired medicines have robust therapeutic potential.
Shroom Boom: Psychedelic Stocks Hit the Mainstream
Now, with the academic research coming to an indisputable conclusion and mental health awareness on the rise, the legal landscape is starting to peel back antiquated laws put in place 50 years ago…
Oregon and Washington D.C. have decriminalized possession of psychedelics. California is on the cusp of legalizing them. Same with Canada. The governor of Connecticut just signed legislation to carry out a study into the therapeutic potential of psilocybin mushrooms. The Seattle City Council asked the Overdose Emergency and Innovative Recovery Task Force to explore creating more open policies on psychedelics.
Folks… the sands are shifting. The “Shroom Boom” is coming.
This is great news for the world because it means that Lubecky’s life won’t be the only one saved from PTSD, or depression, or anxiety, or addiction. Tens of thousands of lives will be saved every single year because of the legalization of psychedelic-inspired medicines.
But this is also great news for you as a hypergrowth investor.
Because in creating a superior treatment for mental health disorders, the Shroom Boom will give birth to a multi-hundred-billion-dollar industry – and you can get in on the ground-floor of this investment megatrend by buying the right stocks today.
But, alas, here’s the million-dollar question: What are the best psychedelic stocks to buy today?
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
