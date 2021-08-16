Don’t Miss the $1.5 TRILLION Tech Revolution No One Is Talking About

We are on the cusp of a once-in-a-generation technological revolution.
No. I’m not talking about electric vehicles. Or self-driving cars. Or clean energy solutions. Or space tourism.
In fact, you’re probably completely unaware of this seismic shift that is just around the corner, because Wall Street (and Main Street) are completely sleeping on this coming change.
But… if you become aware of this huge shift, and position yourself ahead of the coming changes… you will give yourself the opportunity to score 10X or greater returns in the stock market.
Let me explain.
Tech Builds the Future
For almost 100 years, the way consumers have created photos and video content has not changed. Sure, we’ve gone from taking pictures with the bulky, expensive, stationary film cameras of the early 1900s, to snapping photos with the small, cheap, mobile digital cameras of the 2020s.
But the core underlying process has not changed.
That is, a hundred years ago, we captured three-dimensional images through a 2D lens and projected them onto a 2D surface. Today, we do the exact same thing, just with cooler technology.
This lack of change and innovation in visual content creation means the imaging market is due for a quantum leap forward…
And that quantum leap will happen within the next few years – as we enter the era of virtual/augmented reality and 3D imaging.
Significant advancements in computer power and bandwidth throughout the 2010s have enabled us to now be able to capture 3D images through a 2D lens, and project those images into the 3D world, thereby bringing static pictures to life and adding a whole new dimension (literally) to visual content creation.
The applications of this AR/VR technology breakthrough are endless.
You and I will be able to do away with computer screens and televisions, because those are constructs of a 2D-visually-constrained world. In tomorrow’s 3D-enabled VR world, we can project HD screens onto any surface of our choosing with smart glasses or headsets…
Doctors will be able to do away with all those scans and charts, because those, too, are constructs of a 2D-visually-constrained world. In tomorrow’s 3D-enabled VR world, doctors will be able to see a 3D diagram of every bone and artery overlaid onto a patient’s body in real-time…
Shoppers will be able to forget those often-deceptive pictures of clothing items online that don’t give you any perspective of fit. In tomorrow’s 3D-enabled VR world, shoppers will be able to see a 3D representation of every clothing item on their own bodies before they order it online…
That’s the future.
And it’s a future coming to our world, very soon.
Changes Are Everywhere
Already every major tech company is investing billions of dollars to make AR/VR technology accessible the masses.
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) bought VR startup Oculus for $2 billion back in 2014. The company has leveraged core Oculus technology to make huge advancements in making affordable VR hardware. Those efforts are coming to life in 2021, as Facebook is launching new “smart glasses” with Rayban this year.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has its own AR headset, dubbed the HoloLens, which is a very-high-quality and very-expensive AR headset used mostly for commercial applications.
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has the Echo Frames, which is a consumer application that is intended to capture the functionality of Alexa in a pair of glasses. Snap (NASDAQ:SNAP) has the Spectacles, the “cool kids” version of AR smart glasses that integrate seamlessly with the Snap app – which is, for what its worth, one of the most advanced AR software apps on the planet.
Meanwhile, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has rolled out LiDAR sensors in its newest iPhones, which help unlock a whole new set of AR capabilities. Apple is also reportedly planning to launch a new smart glasses product in 2022.
Folks… the writing is on the wall.
We are just a few years away from AR/VR technology coming to the masses.
This will be as big as when Microsoft and Apple unveiled consumer desktops in the 1990s, or as when the iPhone rolled out in 2007.
The introduction of affordable, accessible, and portable AR/VR consumer hardware will change the world as know it… from the way we shop, to the way we travel, to the way we view apartments, hotel rooms, and houses.
It’s all going to change – and that’s why experts believe that the AR/VR market will soar to $1.5 TRILLION in value over the next decade.
Yet… hardly anyone is talking about this coming tectonic shift… meaning you have an opportunity to invest in the emerging VR megatrend before everyone else.
Now, you could go out and buy some headline AR players like Apple, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Snap.
But that's not going to get you 10X returns – and I want to score 10X returns.
Sincerely,
Luke Lango
Editor, Hypergrowth Investing
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
