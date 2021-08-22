The Secret Phenomenon Minting Overnight Millionaires

Faster isn’t always better.
But in the world of making money, faster is often better. Because, let’s face it, we all have a certain amount of time on the clock. No one is going to live forever. And so, the faster we earn big money, the more we can enjoy the liberties and luxuries that come with that money.
That’s why speed matters when it comes to investing. The faster, the better.
Fortunately for you, the time it takes to generate incredible wealth in the stock market is at record lows today — and it is plummeting as we speak.
You can, quite literally, become an overnight millionaire in the stock market… but only by investing in the right companies.
Here’s the story…
Over the past few decades, it took — on average — about 20 years for the typical Fortune 500 company to reach a market capitalization of $1 billion.
But, founded in 1998, Google reached a billion-dollar valuation just eight years after it was founded. At the time, this was unheard of.
Then, after being founded in 2004, Facebook broke that “unbreakable” record and hit a billion-dollar market cap in just over five years.
And, starting in 2009, Uber, Snapchat, and WhatsApp accomplished the same feat in about three years.
Starting in 2012, Oculus Rift did it in under two years.
Simply put, it’s taking less and less time for companies — and individuals invested in those companies — to generate large amounts of wealth.
Why? Something called “hyperscalability.”
Scalability describes how quickly a company can grow its revenues without growing its expenses. Basically, it’s how fast a company can grow its profits.
The businesses of yesteryear weren’t very scalable. That’s because they were mostly physical in nature. Ford makes physical cars. Caterpillar makes physical tractors. Walmart makes physical stores.
Every time Ford wanted to sell a new car or Caterpillar wanted to sell a new tractor, they needed to make a new car or tractor, which took time and money. Therefore, revenues and expenses would go up.
Not very scalable….
But the businesses of today are hyperscalable. That’s because they are mostly digital. Google runs a digital search engine. Facebook runs a social media platform. Snapchat runs a messaging platform.
So, every time Google or Facebook wants to onboard a new user or advertiser, they don’t need to really do anything — their platforms are already established, and advertisers and users can join the platform at no extra cost to Facebook or Google. Therefore, revenues go up with each new user or advertiser addition but expenses do not.
Make it once, and sell it again, and again, and again.
That’s the core idea behind hyperscalability — and it’s the phenomenon that is allowing today’s software businesses to grow faster than ever before.
Importantly, this phenomenon is only accelerating today.
Thanks to improvements in software technology, these platforms are simultaneously becoming better and cheaper to run.
So, with each new customer they attract, the marginal revenue produced is growing, while the marginal costs are shrinking — and therefore, the marginal profits are booming.
What does all that mean for you?
Well, this hyperscalability phenomenon (which, over the past decade, has produced billion-dollar companies in just a few years) will produce billion-dollar companies in mere months in the 2020s.
Yes. You heard that right.
I predict that in the 2020s, you will see a handful of tech startups go from zero to $1 billion valuations in a matter of months.
And that’s why you need to invest in these tech startups today — because if you don’t, you’re going to miss the biggest and fastest economic gold rush in human history.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.