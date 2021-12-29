There’s More at Stake in the Multi-Trillion Dollar Space Economy Than the Egos of Billionaires

The past year was one of the most pivotal years for space travel in decades. As the nascent space economy flourished under the successes of relatively new space companies, space stocks soared, which made for great conversation about the future of space exploration. I remember sitting down at a dinner with colleagues back in July and talking about all the cool things our kids would be able to do in space one day.
At the time, Richard Branson had just travelled 53 miles above ground into the edge of space aboard one of his Virgin Galactic ships. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos was slated to do the same the following week, albeit to the slightly further internationally recognized space boundary known as the Kármán line.
Amid these landmark civilian space flights, everyone was excited about the idea of going into space. Social media was buzzing with space jokes, news outlets covered the stories each day, and space stocks were flying high.
At the time, it seemed like a big deal. It seemed like space was going to be the next big thing…
Then, just as quickly as word spread, everyone forgot about the space race of 2021. Those who remembered dismissed these space flights as spectacular battles of the ego between powerful — and out of touch — businessmen.
Twitter stopped joking about the shape of the Blue Origin rocket. CNBC stopped bringing on space company CEOs for interviews. Space stocks stopped soaring. In fact, now that I think about it, I don’t think any of the colleagues I had dinner with that night in Baltimore have even mentioned the word “space” since that dinner.
One moment, the world was obsessed with space travel. The next, it didn’t care.
But this may prove to be the costliest mistake you could make in 2022.
Because the spaceflights carrying Branson and Bezos – while ostensibly all about flying super-rich people into space – were about much more than bored billionaires showing off their extravagant wealth.
They were about showing the world that jet propulsion technology has progressed to the point – and costs have fallen to the point – where we can safely, reliably, and cost-effectively fly non-trained professionals into space whenever we want.
Why Commercial Space Travel Is a Big Deal
For decades, space travel has been prohibitively complicated and expensive. But that is all changing now.
Engineers have figured out to how create and launch a satellite for as much as its costs to develop and launch an app. They’ve also figured out how to do so very safely and reliably. Oh, and they’ve developed safe and reliable methods for return flights, too. And we can even make reusable rockets now!
In other words, the science surrounding rocket launches has undergone multiple paradigm shifts over the past few years, to the point where launching a rocket or a satellite today is nothing like what it was just a decade ago.
Today, space tourism and exploration companies can launch any person – or anything – into the edge of space, almost on demand, at a relatively low price-point, and with a relatively high-certainty of safety.
That’s an enormous deal.
You can’t colonize and commercialize space unless you first are able to travel to and from space. Said differently, you need to be able to send people and objects to space – and retrieve them from space – before you can start building commercial empires in space.
It’s logic 101.
And, folks, we’re finally at that point.
The Space Economy Has Arrived
What comes next is the emergence of a multi-trillion-dollar Space Economy that will mint a new generation of billionaires.
Because, once in space, we can start any number of exciting new businesses. The following list highlights some of the possibilities in this new space economy:
- Space Tourism. The business of flying people to and from space in Disneyland-like rides – and building an ecosystem including hotels and theme parks in space – will be a high-demand, high-volume, and high-margin business one day.
- Geospatial Imagery. Satellite orbiting the Earth can dynamically capture high-resolution images that can be uniquely applied in a number of value-additive ways, including national defense, asset tracking, crop monitoring, and more.
- Weather forecasting. Some satellites sent into space will have the ability to collect GPS radio occultation data, which is radio signal data that leverages space-based atmospheric density readings to improve weather forecasting.
- Asteroid mining. Asteroids contain many nonrenewable resources – including water and rare minerals – which could prove very useful to mine and transport back to Earth.
- Space manufacturing. The lack of gravity is space makes it much easier to manufacture certain objects – like satellites – in space than on Earth. Therefore, we believe in-orbit satellite manufacturing represents a huge economic opportunity in the coming years.
- Renewable energy generation. Space is a lot closer to the sun than Earth. It also never has clouds. Therefore, there exists huge potential to generate enormous amounts of renewable solar energy in space and transport that energy back to Earth. We believe space-based solar energy generation could solve the world’s climate crisis.
Add it all up, and the economic opportunity waiting to be unlocked in space measures in the trillions of dollars. Investors positioned to capitalize on this opportunity stand to make millions of dollars.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.