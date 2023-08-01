AI Is Unlocking Major Wealth Potential for Robotics Stocks

It likely comes as no surprise that I’m exceptionally bullish on artificial intelligence (AI) right now. In fact, all year, I’ve been pounding the table on robotics stocks as the best AI stocks to buy.
In particular, I’ve been very bullish on AI robotics startup Symbotic (SYM) as the top AI stock to buy right now.
Symbotic has developed an AI-powered robotic solution to entirely automate warehouse operations. Think massive Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) warehouses. Symbotic’s robotics automate everything inside of those facilities.
In fact, the company has already won a nationwide contract to automate all of Walmart’s distribution centers. And its order backlog just keeps growing.
That’s why SYM stock is up more than 433% this year alone – including a jaw-dropping 50% surge yesterday following the firm’s blowout quarterly earnings report.
Investors who have been heeding our advice on SYM stock have increased their money by more than five-fold this year on that investment.
How’d we see it coming?
One word: productivity.
At its core, all the buzz surrounding AI these days boils down to productivity. Forget everything else. All the hype is about productivity gains.
AI promises to increase economic productivity by leaps and bounds, allowing humans to do more with less – which, for companies, means bigger profits margins and bigger profits.
As go profits, so go stocks. That’s why AI stocks are soaring right now. Everyone sees AI dramatically increasing corporate profits.
But the biggest productivity gains will come when artificial intelligences merges with robotics.
AI is just software. It’s a piece of code – or, more specifically, machine learning algorithms coded in the cloud or on a computer. It has no physical component.
That means by itself, AI simply cannot automate most tasks.
Enter robotics.
Transforming the Labor Market With Robotics
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the most common job in America is the role of a retail salesperson. A little under 4 million people in the U.S. hold that job.
The second most common are home health and personal care aides. Cashiers hold the third most common role. Fourth most common? Fast food workers. And registered nurses round out in fifth.
Those five popular occupations account for nearly 20 million jobs in America.
Four of those top five jobs require physicality.
A retail salesperson is often expected to stock shelves and organize stores. Home health aides and registered nurses need to administer medicines and provide physical assistance. Fast food workers need to prep and deliver food.
Sure, cashiers aren’t necessarily required to do much physical labor – but they’re already being automated without AI. Of course, self-checkout registers have been a growing phenomenon for years now.
In other words, the bulk of AI-powered productivity advancements will only be unlocked when AI merges with robotics.
And that’s happening right now.
The AI Robotics Revolution
Chipotle (CMG), White Castle, Panera, and Chili’s are all using robots in their restaurants to make and deliver food, even clean tables and floors.
Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) are using autonomous inventory robots to verify price signs and look for out-of-stock items.
And, yes, Walmart is automating all of its warehouses and distribution centers in America with Symbotic’s technology. In fact, the retail giant just opened a 1.2 million square-foot automated distribution center in Texas, all powered by Symbotic tech.
That’s how we saw the enormous SYM stock rally coming.
We knew the AI Revolution was all about productivity gains. We knew that the biggest productivity gains in this revolution were going to happen with the merging of AI and robotics. And we knew that Symbotic had the best proprietary tech in the overlap of AI and robotics.
The AI Robotics Revolution has arrived.
And it’s not going to slow down anytime soon.
According to Allied Market Research, the global robotics market is expected to grow by nearly 30% per year into 2030!
We’re standing at the foot of a Mt. Everest-sized opportunity in AI robotics.
And SYM stock – even after its torrid 430% rally this year – is still one of the top stocks for you to buy to play this opportunity.
The Final Word
But it is far from the only top AI stock to buy today.
See; Symbotic stock had something else going for it besides the huge AI boom. About 20% of the float was sold short going into yesterday’s earnings report.
When a massive short interest converges with a major fundamental upside catalyst, you get enormous short squeezes. And in those short squeezes, stocks like SYM can pop more than 50% in a day.
And right now, a ton of stocks are benefitting from short-squeeze action.
Of the top 10 performing stocks this year (excluding biotech), eight have a short interest of more than 10%. The top-performing stock of the year – Carvana (CVNA) – has a 40% short interest.
Short squeezes are driving the huge gains this year.
So, if you’re looking for the top AI stocks to buy right now to follow in Symbotic’s explosive footsteps, find AI stocks in the overlap of “big short interest” and “high-quality technology.”
We have just the stocks for you.
Learn more now before explosive gains send them sky-high.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.