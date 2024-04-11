Should You Buy the Big Banks Ahead of Earnings Season?

Earnings season is upon us once more!
The big banks will kick off the season tomorrow with JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM), Wells Fargo Company’s (WFC) and Citigroup Inc.’s (C) first-quarter results. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) will join the mix on Tuesday.
Now, longtime readers know that while I do look forward to every earnings season, I’m not a big fan of the “big banks”. That’s because I am an ex-banking regulator and I know they sometimes play fast and loose with their numbers.
Back in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when the yield curve was severely inverted, I used to merge two money-losing financial institutions together so they could qualify for FSLIC or FDIC insurance. Essentially, I would take the largest financial institution and merge it into the smaller one, but would re-amortize its assets (e.g., loan portfolio) to make the combined financial institution look better.
Even though I could never fix the combined financial institution’s cash flow, I helped them kick the can down the road, since an inverted yield curve is lethal for banks. In other words, I used to put lipstick on a pig. My experience scarred me for life, which is why I rarely recommend banks.
But with the big banks’ first-quarter earnings reports up on deck tomorrow, I’d like to use today’s Market 360 to preview their earnings results. I’ll also share what my Portfolio Grader says about the big banks, and then I’ll tell you whether I personally think they are good buys right now. I’ll also reveal how you can find the market’s next big winners…
Expectations for the Big Banks
Citigroup (C)
Citigroup is forecast to post earnings of $1.20 per share on revenue of $20.39 billion for the first quarter of 2024, down from earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $21.4 billion in the previous year. That translates to a 40.6% year-over-year earnings decline and a 4.7% year-over-year revenue decline. I should also add that earnings estimates have been revised 24.1% lower in the past three months, so an earnings miss is likely.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM)
JPMorgan Chase is expected to post earnings of $4.15 per share in the first quarter, up slightly from $4.10 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue is anticipated to increase 9% year-over-year to $41.84 billion, up from $38.3 billion a year ago. Earnings estimates have fluctuated over the past 30 days, but JPM has posted earnings surprises of 20.2%, 19% and 9.3% in the last three quarters, respectively.
Wells Fargo (WFC)
Wells Fargo’s earnings are shaping up to be lackluster. For the first quarter, analysts are calling for earnings to tumble 11% year-over-year to $1.09 per share. Revenue is expected to fall 2% year-over-year to $20.2 billion. This is down from earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $20.7 billion in the first quarter of last year. Earnings estimates have been revised lower in the past two months.
Bank of America (BAC)
Bank of America could be another mixed bag of results. Analysts forecast BAC to post earnings of $0.77 per share on revenue of $25.46 billion. This is down from earnings of $0.94 per share and up from revenue of $26.3 billion in the same quarter a year prior. That translates to an 18.1%% year-over-year earnings decline and a 3.2% year-over-year revenue decline. Earnings estimates have fluctuated over the past three months.
Are the Banks a Buy Before Earnings?
Now, let’s take a look at what my Portfolio Grader tool has to say for these stocks:
According to Portfolio Grader, Citigroup and Bank of America both receive a Total Grade of “C.” That makes them a “Hold.” JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo, on the other hand, receive a Total Grade of “B,” making them a “Buy.”
Now, would I personally recommend buying any of these stocks?
In a word: No.
While the banks may post strong earnings, the inverted yield curve will remain a problem for them.
An inverted yield curve occurs when short-term interest rates rise above long-term rates. This can happen when investors anticipate an economic slowdown or a recession. Investors seek safety by buying bonds with a longer duration, which pushes their yields down. Eventually, enough buying pressure occurs that the longer-duration bonds yield less than those with a shorter duration.
In simple terms, banks hope to earn a higher rate of return from lending activities, so they need higher long-term rates. An inverted yield curve squeezes banks’ net interest margins because they earn less from their lending activities.
The Market’s Next Game-Changing Trend…
Instead, I think the best bet for your money remains in fundamentally superior stocks that are poised for growth in any market environment.
These are the kinds of investments we look for every day at Growth Investor. And it’s also why I just gave a special presentation about the next disruptive wave of innovation that’s set to change the world…
Just recently, engineers at Google fed a math problem into a new type of computer. This problem is so complex that it would take the world’s best supercomputer 10,000 years to solve. But this new computer figured it out in less than four minutes.
The implications of this breakthrough are massive. Very soon, a flood of investment is going to pour into this corner of the market as companies scramble to gain access to this technology.
And I’ve found one tiny company that’s set to bring this revolutionary approach to computing to the masses.
Some experts predict it could be the next NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). That’s because in the same way NVIDIA’s chips provided the backbone for A.I., this tiny Maryland company is going to provide the backbone for something called “QaaS.”
Now, over at Growth Investor, we’ve had NVDA in our High-Growth Buy List since May 2019. And since then, we’re sitting on a gain of nearly 2,000% – and I think we’ll see a lot more when it’s all said and done.
Get the details on this innovating technology – and how it could impact your portfolio – here.
(Already a Growth Investor subscriber? Click here to log in to the members-only website now.)
P.S. A quiet move was just made in Washington, D.C. that even the most in-the-know money managers, investors and political pundits probably aren’t aware of…
And it’s all coming to a head on May 1 — a critical date that could cause stock market chaos for everyday investors and even potentially change the course of this election cycle.
Yesterday, I sat down with a special guest so he could deliver an urgent warning to investors during my Election Shock Summit. Go here to view it now…
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)