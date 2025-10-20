Inside Wall Street: JP Morgan’s $3.4B Loss and What’s Next for Earnings Season

Last week marked the beginning of the third-quarter earnings season. And as usual, the big banks came out first.
While the results looked strong on the surface, in several of these earnings reports, banks posted loan loss reserves that were bigger than expected.
Loan loss reserves are funds set aside to cover potential losses from loans that may not be repaid. One of the biggest losses was JPMorgan & Co. (JPM), which increased its loan loss reserves to $3.4 billion, the most in five years.
Of that, $170 million was due to the bankruptcy of a subprime auto lender, Tricolor Holdings. It’s worth noting that this was a private credit deal, and CEO Jamie Dimon warned, “When you see one cockroach, there’s probably more.”
All of this spooked the market.
So, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I talked more about the big banks and why I won’t recommend them. I also did a deep dive into the private credit issue, explained why gold is still in high demand and gave a preview of several earnings reports coming out this week.
Focus On What’s Working
For now, you don’t need to worry about the banking crisis if you don’t own bank stocks. Treasury yields are falling, which means that the Federal Reserve is going to be cutting interest rates at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next Wednesday, October 29, and probably again in December.
The Fed cannot fight market rates.
