MoneyLine Podcast: We’re Entering a Period of Unprecedented Opportunity

Today you can call me “Dr. McCall.”
Have a seat on my couch and let’s talk about what’s going on with stocks and the best medicine for your portfolio.
The market has spent the last week pulling back from all-time highs, led lower by high-flying tech stocks. But considering the rally we’ve seen recently in these hypergrowth names, it’s no surprise that they’re taking a well-earned breather.
I know it’s difficult to watch stocks fall for several days in a row — especially after months of near daily gains. But as long-term investors, it’s imperative to remember that this is normal and healthy market action.
So in today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I’ll walk you through the recent pullback and discuss the best ways to manage your portfolio.
We will also look at how specific sectors are holding up … and even breaking out to new highs amid the broader weakness. Some of the stronger performers include copper, steel, and the airlines. All are super exciting (sarcasm intended).
With the grand reopening of the global economy finally on the horizon, investors need to prepare now for what could be one of the biggest booms in the history of the United States as trillions of dollars flood the economy. This is exactly why all pullbacks should be considered “must buys.”
Speaking of pullbacks, bitcoin is also taking a well-deserved breather. It’s down about 17% from its all-time high and — unsurprisingly — people are freaking out. So is it actually time to buy? Or is the “freak out” warranted? You’ll find out in the podcast.
Then, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) — the world’s most valuable company with a $2 trillion market cap — is pursuing a self-driving electric vehicle. One of the technologies necessary to complete the project is LiDAR — short for light detection and ranging — and Bloomberg has reported that the behemoth has been in talks with related companies. I analyze five LiDAR businesses that have recently gone public via SPACs and highlight which is the best positioned in the current environment.
And of course, what’s an episode of MoneyLine without an “Ask Matt” segment. Today I talk cannabis … rare earth minerals … crypto … fuel cell … and when to sell a stock.
It’s an action-packed podcast. Click here to watch it now.
On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
