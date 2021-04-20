Don’t Miss This Chance for Life-Changing Profits

Today is a big day.
My good friend and business partner Louis Navellier and I are getting ready to sit down together to discuss the market. But most importantly, we will unveil our brand-new Power Portfolio.
It all happens at 7 p.m. ET.
There are two reasons why tonight’s discussion is so important.
First, our past two portfolios beat the market by 6X and 5X. Our track record speaks for itself, and we are confident we can do it again. That’s why we’re beyond excited to reveal eight new stocks to add to our Power Portfolio. We introduced the first two stocks last month, and both are even stronger buys today than they were then.
The second reason has to do with where the stock market is right now. Small caps and growth stocks have continued to get smacked around with more selling this week. But as much as that hurts, it also creates a great opportunity for the coming 12 months and beyond.
So on today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I give you some straight talk …
To be frank, I am sure to piss off some of you with my tone. But it means I did my job. There are too many gamblers in the market today masquerading as investors. When stocks go up, it’s natural for that to happen. But when stocks pull back … what the heck?!
I know there are a lot of successful long-term investors who are regular readers of MoneyWire and understand that stocks do not go straight up. I’m talking to investors who want to sell during every pullback. These investors will eventually lose. There is no sugarcoating this fact. It is what separates the winners from the losers … the wealthy from the poor.
In the podcast, I share a real-life example of how winners view the market versus the losers. It involves the Genetic Testing Portfolio in my Early Stage Investor newsletter.
The four stocks that make up the basket are up an average of 174% in the last 12 months while the S&P 500 is up only 46%. The portfolio is beating the market by about 4X in just one year.
But … the basket has pulled back 28% over the last nine weeks. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has gained 5%.
So let’s say we could travel exactly 12 months back in time. If I told you that the stock market would be up 46% one year from now but that I knew of a basket of four stocks that would climb 174% … you would have called me crazy. You also would have been more than happy with the 4X return of the market.
It is a disciplined approach that is critical to long-term investing success, which is why today's show is a must watch.
On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
