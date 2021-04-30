Matt McCall
Meet Matt McCall

Top 5 Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

By Matt McCall, Editor, MoneyWire Apr 30, 2021, 4:30 pm EDT

Matt McCall Matt McCall Editor, MoneyWire

Meet Matt McCall

With his next-generation approach to investing, Matt McCall finds better stocks for you to invest in — not the same old companies over-hyped on Wall Street.

Learn more about Matt

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/moneywire/2021/04/top-5-stocks-to-hold-for-the-next-10-years/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC