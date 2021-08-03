3D Printing May Birth More 10X Winners Than Any Other Industry in History

The long overdue 3D Printing Revolution has arrived – and it may be the single best megatrend to invest in today.
Why?
Because 3D printing is still considered a “joke” in some circles, and Wall Street is still unconvinced of this industry’s potential.
But these machines – which, admittedly, were way overhyped and largely a joke back when they were first introduced in the early 2010s – have made significant technological advancements over the past decade, and are now ready to disrupt how companies across the globe make things.
Make no mistake about it: 3D printers will be in factories everywhere by 2030, and many high-quality 3D printing stocks out there will soar 10X or more here in the 2020s.
Indeed, I’d venture to say that over the next decade, there will be more 10X winners in the 3D printing industry than any other industry in the global economy.
The time to invest in the 3D Printing Revolution is now.
Revolutionary 3D Printing Technology
But… to understand where the opportunities are in this market… we need to first understand the technology underlying 3D printing, or “additive manufacturing” (AM, for short), as it’s called by industry insiders.
The 3D printing process is actually quite complex. But, at a high level, it works very much like the 2D printing process. It follows three basic steps:
- Modeling. The first step of any 3D printing process is 3D modeling. You have to design your desired object in 3D modeling software, usually computer-aided design (CAD) software. Engineers will use the software to design all the ins-and-outs of their desired object, including angles, geometries, and structures. At the end of the process, the engineer saves the CAD software design as an .stl file, or stereolithography file, which is native to CAD software and readable by 3D printers.
- Printing. Much like 2D printers, 3D printers print “layer-by-layer.” That is, your 2D printer zooms back and forth across a blank piece of paper, and shoots different colors of ink on the paper, line-by-line, until the image is fully printed. 3D printers work in the same fashion. They zoom back and forth across a foundational base and shoot different materials (plastics, metals, etc.), layer-by-layer, until the object is fully printed.
- Sintering. The final step in 3D printing is usually a sintering process, wherein the object is heated and cooled rapidly to burn away trace amounts of binding material and solidify the object. This is most often used in metal 3D printing, so as to form a sturdy metal end-product.
The upsides of this 3D printing process are two-fold – and each upside is theoretically enormous.
One of the big ideas, of course, is that because 3D printing is based on a software-driven model, it can be used to print anything – if you can model it on a computer, you can print it in a 3D printer. To that end, one enormous theoretical upside of 3D printing is to unlock a new era of precision manufacturing wherein we can create highly complex parts that we simply could not create before – think unique rocket engines of space travel.
The other big idea is that with 3D printing, you can consolidate, accelerate, and cheapen the manufacturing process. That is, in legacy machining and casting processes, making a highly complex “big part” often requires multiple sub-processes to create “small parts,” which are then slapped together to create the “big part.” Additive manufacturing can make all those parts in one step – in one “print” – so that making complex and multi-step parts is streamlined, accelerated, and more cost-effective.
Those are the two enormous upsides of 3D printing – and that’s why many industry insiders are so bullish on the potential economic impact of additive manufacturing. If these machines work efficiently, they could entirely redefine the world’s supply chain.
Admittedly, that’s a big “if”… and there have been some major technological impasses that have stunted widespread adoption of 3D printing in recent years.
One is printing material. 3D printers have historically been limited to printing in plastics or powder materials. Plastic end-use parts aren’t very useful. You need these AM machines to print metal parts in order to be immensely useful.
Another is efficiency. Remember how old-school 2D printers used to take forever to print a picture? The printer had to go over each layer of the image multiple times in order to make it “good.” The same is true for today’s 3D printers. They take forever to print, because in the layer-by-layer printing process, they need to go over each layer multiple times in order to make sure it is printed exactly as it was designed.
Then there is the use of supports. 3D printing can be a pretty intense process. You have a big machine, moving rapidly back and forth, shooting powders/metals out of a pointer. Amid all that movement, the object being printed is subject to shaking. Not to mention, during the sintering process, metal objects being heated and cooled rapidly are subject to warping.
To avoid that shaking and/or warping from altering the object, 3D printers use supports to hold the object in place. Such supports prevent the production of parts with complex internal geometries, and therefore, limit the upside of the “if you can think it, you can print it” concept.
Thus… the key to kickstarting the 3D Printing Revolution… and unlocking the enormous potential of 3D printers wherein these machines are commonplace in every factory in the world… rests in creating cost- and time-effective metal 3D printers that are free of the constraints of supports.
That’s why, in the 3D Printing Revolution, you have to invest in the companies pioneering the novel technological breakthroughs underlying these future “dream 3D printers.”
Who Will Lead this Next-Gen Revolution
As it turns out, the current titans of the 3D printing industry are not pioneering these next-gen breakthroughs.
Instead, these breakthroughs are coming from exciting new startups in this space… and one of these exciting new startups represents one of the most compelling investment opportunities I’ve ever seen in my entire career.
It’s a tiny stock that, from current levels, could soar thousands of percent.
I’ll tell you how to gain instant access to the name, ticker symbol, and key business details of this exciting startup at my 1 to 30 Wealth Summit – tonight at 7pm ET.
I urge you to join me. It’s 100% free… and all you have to do is click here to let me know that you’re coming.
During that event, I will also unveil a full portfolio of seven hypergrowth technology stocks that I feel represent the next-generation of tech stock “super winners” – each of which I feel has at least 30X upside potential.
We are only hours from that event…
Which means we are only hours from you potentially changing your life forever by investing in the next generation of tech superpowers, while many of them are still trading for less than $20…
I hope to see you tonight! If you haven’t already signed up, please do so now. It’ll be one for the ages.
P.S. Time is running out!
In less than 12 hours, I will let you in on a brand-new portfolio of hypergrowth stocks set to change the technology world as we know it. I’m incredibly bullish on each, and I’m not the only one…
Legendary growth investor Louis Navellier is also joining me at the 1 to 30 Wealth Summit, and he’s so on board with my vision that he’s investing $100,000 of his own money into my new portfolio.
If that’s not a vote of confidence, I don’t know what it.
Clear your schedules and join Louis and me tonight at 7 p.m. ET. This is a discussion you do not want to miss.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.