Quantum Computing Could Produce the Biggest Stock Market Winner… Ever

Back in October of 1927, the world’s leading scientists descended upon Brussels for the fifth Solvay Conference – an exclusive, invite-only conference dedicated to discussing and solving the outstanding preeminent open problems in physics and chemistry.
In attendance were scientists that, today, we praise as the brightest minds in the history of mankind.
Albert Einstein was there… so was Erwin Schrodinger, who devised the famous Schrodinger’s cat experiment… and Werner Heisenberg, the man behind the world-changing Heisenberg uncertainty principle… and Louis de Broglie. Max Born. Niels Bohr. Max Planck.
The list goes on and on. Of the 29 scientists who met in Brussels in October 1927, 17 of them went on to win a Nobel Prize.
These are the minds that collectively created the scientific foundation upon which the modern world is built.
And yet, when they all descended upon Brussels nearly 94 years ago, one concept stumped them all… one concept that for nearly a century has remained the elusive key to unlocking the full potential of humankind.
And now, for the first time ever, this concept – which stumped even Einstein – is turning into a disruptive reality, via a breakthrough technology that will change the world as we know it.
So… what exactly were Einstein, Schrodinger, Heisenberg, and the rest of those Nobel Laureates talking about in Brussels back in 1927?
Quantum mechanics.
Now, to be clear, quantum mechanics is a big, complex topic that would require 500 pages to fully understand, but here’s my best job at making a Cliff’s Notes version in 500 words instead…
For centuries, scientists had developed, tested, and validated the laws of the physical world – which became known as classical mechanics. These laws scientifically explained how things worked. Why they worked. Where they came from. So on and so forth.
But the discovery of the electron in 1897 by J.J. Thomson unveiled a new, subatomic world of super-small things that didn’t obey the laws of classical mechanics. The biggest differences were two-fold.
First, in classical mechanics, objects are in one place, at one time. You are either at the store or at home.
But, in quantum mechanics, subatomic particles can theoretically exist in multiple places at once before they are observed. A single subatomic particle can exist in point A and point B at the same time, until we observe it, at which point it only exists at either point A or point B.
So, the true “location” of a subatomic particle is some combination of all its possible locations.
This is called quantum superposition.
Second, in classical mechanics, objects can only “work” with things that are also “real.” You can’t use your imaginary friend to help move the couch. You need your real friend to help you.
But, in quantum mechanics, all of those probabilistic states of subatomic particles are not independent. They’re entangled. That is, if we know something about the probabilistic positioning of one subatomic particle, then we know something about the probabilistic positioning of another subatomic particle – meaning that these already super-complex particles can actually work together to create a super-complex ecosystem.
This is called quantum entanglement.
So, in short, subatomic particles can theoretically have multiple probabilistic states at once, and all those probabilistic states can work together – again, all at once – to accomplish some task.
And that, in a nutshell, is the scientific breakthrough that stumped Einstein back in the early 1900s.
It goes against everything classical mechanics had taught us about the world. It goes against common sense. But it’s true. It’s real. And, now, for the first time ever, we are leaning how to harness this unique phenomenon to change everything about our reality…
That is, the study of quantum theory has made huge advancements over the past century, especially so over the past decade, wherein scientists at leading technology companies have started to figure out how to harness the powers of quantum mechanics to make a new generation of super quantum computers that are infinitely faster and more powerful than even today’s fastest supercomputers.
In short, today’s computers are built on top of the laws of classical mechanics. That is, they store information on what are called bits – which can store data binarily as either “1” or “0.”
But what if you could harness the power of quantum mechanics to turn those classical bits into quantum bits – or qubits – that can leverage superpositioning to be both “1” and “0” data stores at the same time?
Even further, what if you could take those quantum bits and leverage entanglement to get all of the multi-state bits to work together to solve computationally taxing problems?
You would theoretically create a machine with so much computational power that it would make even today’s most advanced supercomputers look like they are from the Stone Age.
That’s exactly what is happening today.
Google has built a quantum computer that solved a mathematical calculation – which took IBM’s Summit, the world’s most advanced classical supercomputer, 10,000 years to do – in just 200 seconds. That means Google’s quantum computer is about 158 million times faster than the world’s fastest supercomputer.
That’s not hyperbole. That’s a real number.
Imagine the possibilities if we could broadly create a new set of quantum computers 158 million times faster than even today’s fastest computers.
We’d finally have the level of AI that you see in movies. That’s because the biggest limitation to AI today is the robustness of machine learning algorithms, which are constrained by supercomputing capacity. Expand that capacity, and you get infinitely improved machine learning algos, and infinitely smarter AI.
We could eradicate disease. We already have tools like gene editing, but the effectiveness of gene editing relies of the robustness of the underlying computing capacity to identify, target, insert, cut, and repair genes. Insert quantum computing capacity, and all that happens without an error in seconds – allowing for us to truly fix anything about anyone.
We could finally have that million-mile EV. We can only improve batteries if we can test them, and we can only test them in the real-world so much. Therefore, the key to unlocking a million-mile battery is through cellular simulation, and the quickness and effectiveness of cellular simulation rests upon the robustness of the underlying computing capacity. Make that capacity 158 million times bigger, and cellular simulation will happen 158 million times faster.
The applications here are truly endless.
And that’s why the Boston Consulting Group believes quantum computing will be the next trillion-dollar industry.
I couldn’t agree more. Over the next two decades, quantum computing is going to change everything about everything.
