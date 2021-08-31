There’s a Revolution Brewing in Smart-Living Tech

These days, everything gets labeled as a “revolution” in technology. There’s the electric vehicle revolution, the self-driving revolution, the clean energy revolution, the e-commerce revolution, etc.
Everything’s a revolution.
Now, you could say that these are all misnomers, and that the market is being hyperbolic about these technologies. Or, more accurately, you could say that this is just a sign of the times. The world is changing faster than ever, so quite literally everything is being revolutionized by technology.
That’s just what it is. Technology is taking over the world, so each aspect of your daily life is going through a mini revolution of its own.
Now, the key to investing in these megatrends is to invest in these revolutions before everyone else. That’s when the big money is made – when you get into a technological revolution, before anyone else has heard about it, and you buy into a stock at dirt-cheap prices.
Then, everyone else hears about the revolution, they all rush into the stock you own, and the price skyrockets.
That’s the key to investing in technological revolutions.
Get there first, then profit.
With that in mind, I’d like to introduce you to a technological revolution that 99% of folks probably haven’t heard about yet: The Smart Building Revolution.
Thanks to the internet, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, the entire world is becoming “smart.”
Cars became smart cars connected to the internet that could pair with your phone, play satellite radio, make calls, and navigate you around town.
Phones became smartphones that could surf the internet, do calculations, take pictures, and record videos.
Basically, most things that were around in the early 2000s, are still around – they’re just “smart” versions of what they were 20 years ago.
Right now, all the hype in this so-called Smart Revolution is in smart homes. Pretty much every Big Tech company – from Apple to Google to Amazon to Facebook – is developing things like smart speakers, smart thermostats, smart doorbells, and more, to help consumers modernize their homes.
You know this. I know this. We all know this. So… where’s the big upside here?
Well, those solutions are just for single-family homes.
But what about apartment buildings? About the half the world lives in those. Or smart offices? Yes, most of the world still goes to the office.
Those need to be smart, too. The future is one with smart homes, smart apartments, smart offices, smart stadiums, smart restaurants – every living and working space will be smart one day.
Now, the thing is that these multi-person spaces cannot be modernized with simple single-family smart home solutions like your Alexa smart speaker or Ring doorbell, because the dynamics of multi-person spaces are unique and distinct from the dynamics of single-family spaces – i.e. there’s hundreds of doors and locks, versus a handful, and there’s a central mailing room, versus a front door, and everyone has different guest lists, versus one guest list… so on and so forth…
In other words, there exists a huge opportunity for a new category of smart working and living solutions for multi-person spaces to emerge over the next decade – the smart office and apartment technology, if you will.
With around 160 million apartment and office buildings in the U.S. and Europe alone, this market will be massive. The residential market is alone is pegged at over $140 billion. We estimate the office space market could add another $60 billion in market value.
So, we’re talking about a $200 BILLION Smart Building Revolution – that doesn’t even consider restaurants or stadiums – which is getting underway right now.
And guess what?
One freshly public, tiny tech company is at the epicenter of it all.
We just added this tiny stock to our 1 to 30 Hypergrowth Portfolio, which is an elite portfolio of nine small hypergrowth stocks in our ultra-exclusive investment advisory service Early Stage Investor.
The common thread among these stocks? They all have at least 30X upside potential.
Yep. You heard that right. Nine stock picks. All with 30X upside potential.
We make a case for each one of these stocks to undergo exponential growth. Just click here to read our research for yourself.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.