Welcome to the Dawn of Global AI Dominance

Back in October 1950, the world changed forever – but at the time, hardly anyone noticed.
It was in that month that Alan Turing – the generational genius who cracked the Enigma code and helped end World War II – introduced a novel concept called the “Turing Test.”
The test, designed for computers, was aimed at answering the fundamental question: Can machines think?
Of course, at the time, the idea sounded implausible – impossible, even.
But the Turing Test set into motion decades of research into the emerging field of artificial intelligence (AI).
The World According to AI
Over the next 70 years, some of the smartest people in the world, working in some of the most prestigious labs in the world, collectively developed a new class of AI-powered computers and machines that can, indeed, think for themselves.
And now, in 2021, AI is everywhere.
AI is in your phones. What do you think powers Siri? Or how does a phone recognize your face?
AI is in your applications. How does Google Maps know directions and optimal routes? How does it make real-time changes based on traffic? How does Spotify create hyper-personalized playlists for you? Or Netflix recommend movies?
AI is on your computers. How does Google suggest personalized search items for you? How do websites use chatbots that seem like real humans?
As it turns out, the Turing Test wasn’t an implausible theory…
It ended up creating a robust foundation upon which seven decades of groundbreaking research has compounded… year after year… ultimately resulting in self-thinking computers and machines not just being a “thing” – but being everything today.
But, as rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive said in the 1970s, you ain’t seen nothing yet…
Make no mistake. The AI Revolution is just getting started.
That’s because the machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) models upon which AI is built are informed with data. Basically, the more data they have, the better the models get, and the more capable the AI becomes.
The volume and granularity of data globally is exploding right now, mostly because every object in the world is becoming a data-producing device.
Dumb phones became smartphones, and started producing bunches of phone usage data.
Dumb cars became smart cars, and started producing bunches of driving data.
Dumb apps became smart apps, and started producing bunches of consumer preference data.
Dumb watches became smart watches, and started producing bunches of fitness data.
Get the point?
The Growing Smart World
As we’ve sprinted into the “Smart World” – where every object is a data-producing smart device – the amount and speed of data that AI algorithms have access to has exploded, making those AI algos more capable than ever…
Why else do you think AI has started popping up everywhere in recent years? It’s because 90% of the world’s data was generated in the last two years alone.
More data. Better ML and NLP models. Smarter AI.
It’s that simple.
And guess what? The world isn’t going to take any steps back in terms of this “smart” pivot. No. We love our smartphones, and smart cars, and smartwatches too much.
Instead, society is going to accelerate in this transition. Globally, the world produces about 2.5 exabytes of data per day today. By 2025, that number is expected to rise to 463 exabytes.
Let’s go back to our process…
More data. Better ML and NLP models. Smarter AI.
Thus, as the volume of data produced daily soars more than 185X over the next five years, ML and NLP models will get 185X better (more or less), and AI machines will get 185X smarter (more or less).
Not to mention, with the advent and subsequent roll-out of 5G coverage making data connectivity speeds 100X faster, these ML and NLP models will process data 100X faster in the future, meaning that AI won’t just be smarter – it’ll be way faster, too.
Folks… the AI Revolution is just getting started.
As my friends in the AI and robotics fields like to remind me: Most things a human does, a machine will be able to do better, faster, and cheaper. If not now, then soon.
Given the advancements AI has made over the past few years with the help of data – and the huge flood of data set to come online over the next few years – I’m inclined to believe them.
Eventually – and inevitably – the world will be run by hyperefficient and hyperintelligent AI.
I’m not alone in thinking this. Gartner predicts that 69% of routine office work will be fully automated by 2024, while the World Economic Forum has said that robots will handle 52% of current work tasks by 2025.
The AI Revolution is coming – and it’s going to be the biggest revolution you’ve ever seen in your lifetime.
Sincerely,
Luke Lango
Editor, Early Stage Investor
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s the theme of his premiere technology-focused service, Innovation Investor. To see Luke’s entire lineup of innovative cutting-edge stocks, become a subscriber of Innovation Investor today.