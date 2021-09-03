Forget About the Genomic Revolution, the Proteomic Revolution Is Coming

Have you seen gene editing and sequencing stocks recently?
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is up 20% over the past three months. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) is up 45%. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is up 90%. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is up 150%.
Folks, the Genomic Revolution is here.
And while everyone can see those big gains and be impressed, what most investors miss is that the seeds for this Genomic Revolution were planted about 20 years ago, when the gene sequencing industry underwent an enormous technological breakthrough called Next Generation DNA Sequencing (or NGS).
Long story short, the “old school” way of sequencing DNA was accomplished through gene-by-gene analysis. Each gene had to be analyzed and sequenced by itself. Of course, this was an exceptionally time- and labor-intensive process that stymied the mapping of the human genome for decades.
Then, in 2000, a small company by the name of Lynx Therapeutics launched the first NGS technology, which enabled massively parallel DNA sequencing. That breakthrough hit the fast-forward button on the Genomic Revolution.
Three years later, the Human Genome Project was finished (after a decade of minimal progress). About a decade later, CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing systems entered the equation. And 20 years later, we are where we are today, with multiple multi-billion-dollar gene editing and sequencing companies on the cusp of fundamentally changing biology forever.
Fun fact: That small company Lynx Therapeutics, was acquired by Solexa, who was eventually acquired by Illumina – who, today, is a $70 BILLION gene sequencing giant.
And it all started 20 years ago, with the invent of parallel DNA sequencing technologies.
Alas, why am I telling you all of this?
Because while next-gen DNA sequencing technologies were invented 20 years ago, next-gen protein sequencing (NGPS) technologies are being invented right now. And, just as NGS tech kickstarted a multi-hundred-billion-dollar Genomic Revolution that resulted in multiple 10X winners in the 2010s, NGPS tech will kickstart an equally large Proteomic Revolution that will result in multiple 10X winners in the 2020s.
To understand why the Proteomics Revolution will be just as big as the Genomics Revolution, we need to take a trip back to our college biology class.
Do you remember the central dogma of biology? It’s the fancy term used to describe the flow of information in the biological world.
Long story short, information is first encoded as DNA (our genes). It then goes through a process called “transcription” and turns into RNA. As RNA, information then goes through a “translation” process to turn into proteins.
Basically, you go from DNA to RNA to proteins. Genes are the starting point. They tell you what could happen. Proteins are the destination. They tell you what is happening.
That’s why proteomics is such an important field.
Not to mention, with each step of the process, things get a bit more complex. That is, each DNA strand can turn into multiple RNA strands, which can turn into multiple proteins. This results in there being just about 20,000 genes in our genomes, but about 200,000 transcripts and over 1,000,000 proteoforms in our proteomes.
So, while genomics does tell you a lot about the biological makeup of a living thing, it’s far from a complete picture. Rather, proteomics actually paints a fuller picture of someone’s biological makeup. And, together, proteomics and genomics do paint a full picture.
It is this marriage of proteomics and genomics that researchers believe will create the foundation for humans to forever eradicate disease.
That’s a big deal. How do we get there? Well, genomics is well on its way, thanks to NGS technologies. Proteomics, however, still has a long way to go – because it’s relying on old-school analog protein sequencing technologies.
But that’s all changing right now, thanks to one small protein sequencing startup that is doing today what Lynx Therapeutics did 20 years ago. It is ushering in a new era of proteomics via NGPS technologies that will enable massively parallel protein sequencing.
And it’s doing so in an especially innovative way – by marrying semiconductor technology with biology to create a next-gen proteomics-on-a-chip platform that is automatable, cost-effective, and highly scalable.
This platform represents the future core technology of the Genomic Revolution. And this company is the next Illumina.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.