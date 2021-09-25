What Will the World Look Like in 3 Years?

The world is constantly changing.
In fact, it’s changing so fast that the world in three years will look a lot different than the world of today.
So… what will the world look like in three years?
Well, I just sat down with InvestorPlace CEO Brian Hunt to answer that very question in an hour-long podcast that we just released on Ahead of the Curve.
This is only the second episode of this new podcast, where each week, Brian Hunt takes a look down the road at the future, speaking to experts and providing actionable investment ideas to help folks achieve financial freedom.
So what will the world look like in 2024? What are the biggest tech trends that will dominate the near future, and how can you take advantage of these upcoming trends now?
Thanks to exponential progress, the rate of change is rapidly advancing. And things that seem like science fiction today will be products, sectors, and trends in which you can invest in tomorrow. In fact, the rate of change is advancing so quickly that you could be left behind if these innovations aren’t on your radar today.
Spoiler alert: You’re going to see self-driving cars, but maybe not in the way you think. Electric cars will be everywhere. Homes are going to get a lot smarter. Robots are going to be a lot more common. And the flight market is going to get a much-needed makeover.
That’s just the short list. In this podcast, Brian and I talk about it all — and tell you how you can position yourself to make big money in these landmark changes.
It’s a great listen. And I encourage you to take some time to click here and hear it for yourself!
And, hey, if you like what you hear, just know that there’s more of where that came from in Innovation Investor — our flagship investment research product geared at investing in the technologies making the world of the future.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.