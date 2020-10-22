Presidential Debate Live Updates: Key Investing Takeaways

There are just two weeks to go until Election Day. With that in mind, the presidential debate tonight between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is critical. What will they say? What new policies will they propose? And how will it all affect the stock market — and your portfolio?
Why does this all matter? A lot has happened since the first presidential debate. Lawmakers continue to stall on further relief funding and major companies have delayed their clinical vaccine trials. Investors will be tuning in tonight for some clarity on what to expect come Nov. 3. Other topics for tonight include national security, climate change and, of course, the novel coronavirus. InvestorPlace is your best bet for your top takeaways, news and analysis.
Latest Updates:
- On Election Security, It's a Personality Fight
- Microsoft Stock Could Be the Best Buy for Election Security
- Election Interference and Foreign Affairs
- 'A disaster' ... 'Idiots'... So Who Are You Listening to, Mr. Trump?
- The Restaurant Reality: 6 Election-Proof Stocks to Buy
On Election Security, It's a Personality Fight
[Thursday, October 22, 9:36 pm]
Contributed by Thomas Yeung
Election security concerns devolved into personal attacks between the presidential hopefuls.
On Ukraine, Mr. Trump went on the offensive, claiming that Mr. Biden and his family received ‘millions’ from the Ukranian government.
‘I have not taken a penny from any foreign source,’ Mr. Biden retorted, ‘…and what are YOU hiding?’
The fight between Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden continued to devolve, with the Republican president talking how ‘badly’ he has been treated by the IRS.
Fears of foreign meddling continued to go unaddressed.
Microsoft Stock Could Be the Best Buy for Election Security
[Thursday, October 22, 9:36 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
We are once again back to the idea of election interference. This topic is particularly relevant — top intelligence officials confirmed just last night that both Russia and Iran have already gained access to 2020 election data.
Unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are pointing fingers at each other. Trump says Biden and former President Barack Obama made it easy for Russia to invade Ukraine. Biden says Trump has questionable relationships with Russia, China and Iran. Also unsurprisingly, the question of tax returns is back on the table.
Pushing through the partisan jabs, investors should understand that election security is a really important topic. Any guarantee that we can have an honest and fair election will soothe Wall Street — and the average American voter. Because of this, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) may very well be one of the best stocks to buy ahead of the election.
Why? Earlier in October, the company announced that it was working with intelligence officials to fight election interference. Through a partnership with other businesses, Microsoft led a takedown attack against Trickbot, a malicious software that powers a global network of infected computers. These computers then facilitate all sorts of attacks — including ones on local and state agencies that could compromise results on Election Day.
MSFT stock already jumped on the news, but it could benefit further if investors feel Election Day goes off without a hitch. Peace of mind really is priceless.
Election Interference and Foreign Affairs
[Thursday, October 22, 9:32 pm]
Contributed by Vivian Medithi
Joe Biden gets first bat at a question regarding potential foreign meddling by Russia and Iran in American elections. He emphasizes President Trump’s cozy relationship with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, as well as taking a sly potshot at Trump associate Rudy Giuliani.
Responding to the same question, the President says “there has been nobody tougher on Russia than Donald Trump.” He takes the opportunity to pivot to rumors of Biden receiving foreign money.
Biden takes the opportunity to turn that around on the President, highlighting Trump’s withheld tax reports and hammering him on his financial involvements in China.
'A disaster' ... 'Idiots'... So Who Are You Listening to, Mr. Trump?
[Thursday, October 22, 9:30 pm]
Contributed by Thomas Yeung
Moderator Kristen Welker asked Trump a pointed question about his handling of advisors and coronavirus advice.
Trump offered a scattershot answer, claiming Fauci had offered conflicting advice regarding mask-wearing.
The back-and-forth at the White House has been apparent from conflicting guidelines at the FDA and CDC. It’s confused both consumers and companies, with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) now taking a step back with their coronavirus vaccine timelines.
The Restaurant Reality: 6 Election-Proof Stocks to Buy
[Thursday, October 22, 9:29 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
As President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden battle it out over decisions to reopen or return to shutdowns, an interesting narrative is emerging.
Biden focuses on states like New York. Streets may be empty he says, but the infection curve for the novel coronavirus is lowering. Trump says the economy is more important, citing issues that businesses, particularly restaurants, face with new pandemic measures. For example, he said that installing plexiglass barriers and enforcing social distancing have become costly.
This is certainly true — several restaurants are struggling to meet pre-pandemic levels.
While we know that some restaurant stocks have found success amid the pandemic, especially those that have digital-savvy business models, not all have been so lucky. That means regardless of who wins in November, investors should be very careful when approaching the sector. These top restaurant stocks could hold up during another round of lockdowns, but they could also thrive in a reopened world.
Here are some of the best restaurant stocks to buy regardless of Election Day outcomes:
- Chipotle (NYSE:CMG)
- Domino’s (NYSE:DPZ)
- Papa John’s (NASDAQ:PZZA)
- Wingstop (NADSAQ:WING)
- Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN)
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
'Americans don't panic. He panicked'
[Thursday, October 22, 9:27 pm]
Contributed by Vivian Medithi
President Trump is asked about his personal criticisms of Dr. Anthony Fauci; he highlights how Dr. Fauci initially advised against wearing face masks.
Joe Biden asks viewers to think about what President Trump knew at the start of the year and didn’t tell us, bringing up how the President knew it was a dangerous, airborne virus but didn’t want to alarm the American people.
'Do you want to respond to that, Mr. Biden?'
[Thursday, October 22, 9:24 pm]
Contributed by Thomas Yeung
“No,” Joe Biden responded, closing off Trump’s line of coronavirus questioning.
As Mr. Trump continued to contest the former Vice President’s stance on closing U.S. borders with China, Mr. Biden turned attention to the President’s own handling of the situation.
Will a Biden presidency mean more shutdowns? Mr. Biden largely skirted answering the question, saying that time (and science) would tell.
'We have to open our country'
[Thursday, October 22, 9:24 pm]
Contributed by Vivian Medithi
This is quickly becoming the President’s catchphrase for the night. The question of when and how to reopen the economy, and whether it is truly safe to do so, is naturally front of mind for investors.
Biden outlines that we need to mitigate the virus in order to support a healthy recovery. He also takes the President to task for going after Democratic governors, saying there are spikes in a number of Red states across the U.S.
3 Stay-at-Home Stocks to Buy for a Biden Victory
[Thursday, October 22, 9:21 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Former Vice President Joe Biden is not ruling out another round of shutdowns.
As he delivers that message during the presidential debate, New York and New Jersey are enforcing new travel advisories. Ireland has returned to a full-blown lockdown. Other cities in Europe are bringing in the military to enforce curfews and stay-at-home orders.
Trying to soften the blow, Biden said he is not thinking about shutting down the country, but instead shutting down the novel coronavirus. For investors, that might be the same thing.
Even without a Biden victory, many on Wall Street are once again considering stay-at-home stocks. Why? The second wave of the coronavirus is ramping up, regular flu season is starting and colder weather will mean more Americans will be stuck inside. While some have been enjoying outdoor, socially distanced activities since March, chilly winter months could bring that to a halt.
That means despite the intentions of Trump to push forward with reopening, stay-at-home stocks could very well be election-proof buys. Start with these three recommendations from InvestorPlace’s Muslim Farooque.
Trump: 'We Have a Vaccine… It’s Ready'
[Thursday, October 22, 9:20 pm]
Contributed by Thomas Yeung
President Donald Trump opened statements talking about an upcoming “therapeutic” for the vaccine, likely referring to the Gilead (NASDAQ:GLD) drug remdesivir.
The drug was recently green-lighted by the FDA, a controversial move given a major WHO study that found no efficacy for the drug.
Pushed by the moderator, Trump walked back some of his statements that a vaccine (not just a therapeutic) could be ready in several weeks.
Chinese Relations and Congressional Tensions
[Thursday, October 22, 9:19 pm]
Contributed by Vivian Medithi
Coronavirus naturally dominates the opening of the debate, with the candidates rehashing the past 7 months of the pandemic. Joe Biden hammers President Trump’s record, though he notably says the President’s decision to close borders to China wasn’t xenophobic.
The President criticizes both Biden and Senator Nancy Pelosi for being “slow to react” to the pandemic, saying they didn’t support the lockdowns in the spring.
Joe Biden Responds and Vaccines Are Discussed
[Thursday, October 22, 9:14 pm]
Contributed by Vivian Medithi
“Two hundred and twenty thousand dead Americans.”
Joe Biden comes out of the gate swinging, emphasizing the sheer human toll of the pandemic and the administration’s failures, saying the President had, and has, “no plan.”
A brief discussion of vaccine timelines yields company namedrops from the President, but Biden says even with a vaccine, the lack of planning by the administration is catastrophic.
6 Vaccine Stocks to Buy on Trump's Coronavirus Promises
[Thursday, October 22, 9:13 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
President Donald Trump is kicking off the debate with big promises. In just a few weeks, he says he will be unveiling early approval for a novel coronavirus vaccine and begin rolling it out to the American public. At the heart of this announcement is one program — Operation Warp Speed.
Importantly, Trump is not naming the specific company, but he did give some hints. Beyond the names he listed explicitly as examples, he also said the U.S. is working closely with Europe on other candidates. That suggests that German darling CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) could be in the running.
We also know that a handful of companies are farther ahead in the race. These companies have started Phase 3 clinical trials, and some have even completed enrollment in these final studies. In fact, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced that it had reached this milestone earlier today. While anything at this point is speculation ahead of an announcement from Trump and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, these leaders are the companies you should be pursuing.
Right now, that leaves us with these six names:
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
- AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)
Procedural Jabs & Opening Remarks From the President
[Thursday, October 22, 9:09 pm]
Contributed by Vivian Medithi
The debate opens with moderator Kristen Welker emphasizing that candidates’ mics will be muted when their opponent has the floor; Former Vice President Joe Biden flashes a big grin.
President Donald Trump responds to a question of how he would handle the next phase of the pandemic by emphasizing previous projections of 2.2 million Americans dead, and says that we’re rounding the corner. He naturally makes sure to emphasize his recent bout with Covid-19.
4 Trump-Backed Law Enforcement Stocks to Buy
[Thursday, October 22, 6:25 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Astute voters might have noticed that we have some repeat debate themes on the agenda for tonight. Climate change, the novel coronavirus and race are all once again topics of discussion. We have already heard President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden duke it out over these topics, but there is a new angle for investors to consider.
Just hours before the last presidential debate begins, CNBC broke some interesting news. Biden continues to maintain his lead in pretty much every poll — and he is even winning in the swing states. However, compared to weeks past, his lead is narrowing.
Does this mean Trump has a shot at reelection?
In recent weeks, Wall Street has gone all in on Biden. Solar stocks, electric car stocks, battery stocks. All have been hot because they will benefit from a $2 trillion investment in clean energy. However, that narrowing lead is a tricky thing to consider.
Tonight, with the topic of race — and likely police brutality and criminal justice — back on the agenda, Trump could make another appeal to his law-and-order voters. During the Republican National Convention and the first debate, he leaned into this approach, promising a safer U.S. under his lead. With that in mind, so-called law enforcement stocks could be big winners.
InvestorPlace’s Chris Markoch agrees. Here are four on his radar:
- Axon Enterprises (NASDAQ:AAXN)
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC)
One more note: Biden is not inherently bad for these law enforcement stocks to buy. In fact, during his town hall event last week, he took a rather moderate approach on issues of police brutality. Instead of backing progressive calls to defund or abolish the police, he focused on general reforms. While this may disappoint his voter base, it could protect Markoch’s recommendations.
Will Gilead Stock Pop More After the Debate?
[Thursday, October 22, 5:42 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Like clockwork, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) received some amazing news just before the last presidential debate. Its remdesivir drug for the novel coronavirus became the first and only such treatment to receive full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Here is everything investors need to know ahead of the debate:
- Gilead introduced remdesivir earlier on in the pandemic, after repurposing its malaria drug.
- It has largely been a part of standard coronavirus care, protected under an emergency-use authorization from the FDA.
- Thursday afternoon, the FDA granted it full approval. The regulatory agency says it improves time to recovery in hospitalized patients by five days.
- Importantly, President Donald Trump also received remdesivir while he was at Walter Reed Medical Center.
- Remdesivir now goes under the commercial name Veklury.
- For more, read the InvestorPlace.com brief on Gilead stock here.
Trump Takes Aim at Big Tech Ahead of Debate
[Thursday, October 22, 4:40 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Leading up to the last presidential debate, President Donald Trump once again took a stab at Big Tech. His message? Trump is not just running against former Vice President Joe Biden. He is also running against mega-cap tech companies.
I am not just running against Biden, I am running against the Corrupt Media, the Big Tech Giants, and the Washington Swamp. It is time to send a message to these wealthy liberal hypocrites by delivering Joe Biden a THUNDERING defeat on November 3rd! #MAGA https://t.co/gsFSgh2KPc pic.twitter.com/eRRgjnhyIi
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020
Why does this really matter? Well, Biden himself is not too hot on the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), nor are any lawmakers. Over the summer a series of hotly anticipated antitrust hearings showed us just that. Republicans think that these companies, especially those with a hand in social media, are censoring conservative viewpoints. For a while, Trump and his supporters were focused squarely against Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), instead advertising for the Parler platform.
But Democrats also take issues with the size and dealmaking behaviors at the FAANG names. Their concerns? Some are worried about monopolistic behavior, citing issues with the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store, search results Google and accusations by third-party sellers against Amazon. Making matters worse, a series of boycotts against Facebook this summer did not appear to have much of an impact against the platform. As a result, lawmakers are worried that it is too powerful of a player in the advertising ecosystem, meaning that no actions against it could dent its success.
Although these Big Tech leaders have been some of the most stable names during the pandemic, they have stumbled in recent weeks. It is unlikely we will have a future without Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Amazon, but it is something for astute investors to keep on their radar.
3 Things to Watch Ahead of the Presidential Debate
[Thursday, October 22, 4:31 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, the pressure is on. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face off once more tonight, providing one last change to throw real-time partisan jabs and clarify their party policies. Hopefully with new rules from the Commission on Presidential Debates it is a little easier to follow, but InvestorPlace has you covered no matter what.
Ahead of the debate, here are three key things you should have on your radar:
The Novel Coronavirus: As we have been covering in our daily coronavirus blog, the situation with the second wave continues to worsen. Other countries around the world, including Ireland, have returned to full lockdown. New York and New Jersey have issued travel advisories. More importantly for tonight, we are almost at the end of October, and we have not heard anything else from Trump about early coronavirus vaccine approval.
That means tonight, a key update on Operation Warp Speed could be on the way. We know that clinical trials have halted AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). However, AstraZeneca is back on business, and there is a handful of other companies continuing to make progress. Just today Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced that it had completed enrollment for its late-stage trial.
We could also hear an update from Biden on his lockdown plans, and potentially another update from Trump on Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), the maker of an antibody drug he received while he was at Walter Reed Medical Center. Before the vice presidential debate, we saw REGN stock pop on favorable comments from the president.
Stimulus, Stimulus, Stimulus: Closely related to the topic of the pandemic is the absence of a second relief package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continue to hotly debate such a bill — and the two are still divided. Today Pelosi indicated that they were closer to a deal than before, but it is unclear who is on board and what the final proposal will be.
There are two things that we could see tonight. The first is that Trump, who has been a bit of a wild card with the stimulus, could make a surprise announcement. He has gone rogue before, suggesting a higher-dollar bill than Republican lawmakers, and issuing a series of executive orders dealing with enhanced unemployment benefits.
The other thing we could see is more of a concrete plan from Biden of what a Democratic-backed stimulus package would look like. Right now, many on Wall Street are convinced a Biden victory would usher in a massive relief bill. However that is largely speculation. Biden could send stocks higher tonight if he gives any specifics of what measures — particularly related to state and local funding, unemployment and direct payments — he would be interested in supporting.
Foreign Policy: Foreign policy is not actually on the debate agenda for tonight. However, Trump and his team are pushing the point, claiming the CPD had earlier promised to center the third debate around foreign policy. Why does it matter? Trump wants to focus on Hunter Biden, the son of the Democratic candidate. Allegations are swirling now that Biden was pursuing a big energy deal with China — and that he was dragging his father into the mix. Remember, this is what Trump loves. During the first debate, he repeatedly brought up Hunter and his history of addiction. Look for more of the same tonight.
How exactly does this relate to investing? Well, the CPD could pivot. At the heart of the Hunter Biden allegations are real concerns over U.S.-China relations. We just watched several weeks of drama play out over short-form video platform TikTok. What will this mean for other tech stocks? And what does it mean for investors as they approach foreign equities?
According to David Kass, a clinical professor of finance at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, a Biden presidency could be much better for foreign policy — and the stock market.
“A Biden administration will lead to a much more cooperative, and less confrontational, foreign policy. International trade will increase, the economies of all countries will benefit, and the risk of a military conflict will be substantially reduced. This reduction in international confrontation will reduce the overall risk facing financial markets and result in higher equity prices.”
If we get lucky tonight, perhaps we will get some concrete foreign policy plans. If not, at least the CPD has new rules to cut off the mics!