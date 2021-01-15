Latest Updates:
- 3 Big Stories to Watch Today
- Major Indices Open Down
- Stock Market Futures Dip Friday
3 Big Stories to Watch Today
[Friday, January 15, 10:48 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- Another stimulus plan. On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, and investors were closely watching. Biden calls for $1,400 direct payments, which would combine with the $600 payments from December. This brings the total individual relief to $2,000 and matches calls from many lawmakers for that amount. The new stimulus proposal also includes $400 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits, a $15 federal minimum wage, eviction moratoriums through September and $350 billion in aid for state and local governments. Although the major indices are struggling today, the plan could spark new buying optimism next week. In the past, investors have cheered on the thought of stimulus measures that would buoy consumer spending and fuel Robinhood-esque trading.
- Bank earnings. As usual, the big banks are kicking off the start of this earnings season. Today JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) all beat earnings per share estimates. However, while JPM beat analyst revenue estimates, Citigroup and Wells Fargo missed. Despite the earnings beats, all three bank stocks are trading down today.
- Retail sales and consumer sentiment. Unfortunately, this morning saw consumer sentiment and retail sales updates miss estimates and dip month-over-month. This is not entirely surprising given the rise in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths we have seen since the start of the winter. However, with many investors waiting for economic recovery, this morning dealt another blow. Consumer sentiment readings dipped to 79.2 from 80.7, missing estimates for 79.5. Retail sales dipped 0.7% last month, while online sales fell 5.8%.
Major Indices Open Down
[Friday, January 15, 9:31 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.4%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 0.61%
- The Nasdaq Composite opened lower by 0.09%
- The Russell 2000 opened lower by 2.05%
Stock Market Futures Dip Friday
[Friday, January 15, 8:54 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- S&P 500 futures are down 0.44%
- Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down 0.53%
- Nasdaq Composite futures are down 0.02%
- Russell 2000 futures are down 1.18%
