Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey and the retail investor army known as r/WallStreetBets are inspiring a major rally in cryptocurrencies today. Perhaps the story is as simple as the fact that yesterday was a lesson in centralization and regulation. Short-selling hedge funds were losing serious money while Redditors were racking up gains. Robinhood, allegedly to keep those Redditors from losing their money, halted trading in popular stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). Investors, celebrities and a bipartisan group of lawmakers united in response.
As the news cycle evolved, cryptocurrencies became the real winners. Musk and Dorsey took to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to share their support. Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE) became the top-mentioned crypto on that same social media platform. As DOGE and its larger crypto peers rocket higher, investors should be paying close attention.
For more, read the InvestorPlace.com brief on crypto news here.
