Latest Updates:
Biden Raises Hopes of Improved Vaccine Rollout
[Friday, February 12, 9:33 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
[Friday, February 12, 7:30 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
In recent weeks, many Americans have been questioning the Covid-19 vaccine rollout process. Two vaccines, one from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and one from the duo Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), have received authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. However, staffing concerns, among other things, are causing delays across the United States. Beyond that, the country simply does not have enough doses yet to vaccinate the entire population.
A new announcement from President Joe Biden yesterday evening is a step toward correcting that. According to the latest report, Biden has acquired an addition 100 million doses from Moderna, and an additional 100 million doses from Pfizer. This adds 200 million doses to the arsenal and should help with vaccination rates. Biden also said that a delivery of 100 million doses set for delivery in July has been expedited to May.
Keep an eye on this news, and especially on any information about the vaccine timeline. PFE stock is down slightly in futures trading, and MRNA shares are up 1.6%.
[Friday, February 12, 7:17 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith