Welcome to the stock market today! What should you be watching? Well this week has brought its fair share of highs and lows. As we head into the weekend, investors are likely hoping for an upbeat day. This means you should look for a balance between worsening novel coronavirus cases and vaccine optimism.
- U.S. Reports Another New Coronavirus Record
- DoorDash Filing Sparks IPO Excitement
- Major Indices Start Friday in the Green
- Stock Market Futures Are Climbing Friday
- S&P 500 futures are up 0.73%
- Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 0.78%
- Nasdaq Composite futures are up 0.67%
- Russell 2000 futures are up 0.88%
- Gold is up 0.78% to $1,888.00
- Bitcoin (CCC:BTC) is up 1.08% to $16,275.62
[Friday, November 13, 11:40 am]
Another day, another glaring reminder of just how much the novel coronavirus situation is worsening. Investors learned Friday morning that the U.S. set another new record for daily new cases, hitting 153,400 new confirmed cases on Thursday. That comes after setting a record for 152,000 daily new cases on Wednesday.
Why does this matter? Public health experts have long said that a second wave of the virus could be worse. Now, it appears those predictions are coming true, especially as daily new cases and hospitalizations surpass highs from March and April. With the weather getting colder and the holiday travel season fast approaching, there is also a growing concern. Will visits to loved ones turn into dangerous super-spreading events?
Investors should take a hint from the transitional team of President-elect Joe Biden. Coronavirus advisor Dr. Michael Osterholm is now recommending a nationwide lockdown for as long as six weeks. Although such a move will no doubt be controversial, it could be wise to dive into some of the top stay-at-home stocks. Start prepping your portfolio with these three recommendations from InvestorPlace.
[Friday, November 13, 10:26 am]
As 2020 comes to an end, investors are waiting for a few more high-profile initial public offerings.
Although the summer months flooded the markets with handfuls of red-hot names, a couple of huge companies promised to come public this year. Novel coronavirus delays, financial worries and the tension surrounding the U.S. presidential election all weighed on the process. But now things are looking up, and DoorDash is taking a big step toward an IPO. On Friday, the company made its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission public and investors are cheering. Next up could be Airbnb, Roblox and Wish.
For more, read the InvestorPlace.com brief on the DoorDash IPO here.
[Friday, November 13, 9:31 am]
[Friday, November 13, 8:51 am]
