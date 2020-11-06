Happy Friday! Welcome to the end of the trading week, where the U.S. presidential election is still sharply in focus. Former Vice President Joe Biden has pulled ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania, and maintains his lead in Arizona and Nevada. What will happen as officials continue count the ballots? And when will a network next call a state? Those are some of the top questions investors likely have in the stock market today.
Latest Updates:
- Apple Stock Slips Despite Product Preorders
- The Major Indices Slump to Kick Off Friday
- Unemployment Rate Falls to 6.9%
- The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.03%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 0.04%
- The Nasdaq Composite opened lower by 0.2%
- The Russell 2000 opened higher by 2.78%
- Gold opened higher by 0.5% to $1,956.50
- Bitcoin (CCC:BTC) opened lower by 1.22% to $15,480.19
Apple Stock Slips Despite Product Preorders
[Friday, November 6, 10:40 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is down along with the market this morning, but investors should pay close attention. The consumer tech leader just opened preorders for its last two iPhone 12 models, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Mini. Leading up to its iPhone launch event, many industry insiders were particularly excited for the mini, as it offers a lower-cost way to participate in this upgrade cycle. Preorder volume could be a big catalyst for Apple, and once election uncertainties subside, we could see shares swing much higher.
The Major Indices Slump to Kick Off Friday
[Friday, November 6, 9:41 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Unemployment Rate Falls to 6.9%
[Friday, November 6, 9:10 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
The U.S. Department of Labor shared early Friday morning that the unemployment rate has fallen from 7.9% to 6.9%. This comes as the U.S. economy added back 638,000 jobs in the month of October. While it is overall good news, many investors are looking for a stronger sign of recovery.
What should you watch? As Courtenay Brown wrote for Axios, all eyes are on the presidential race. No matter who ends up in the White House, driving the U.S. out of this novel coronavirus slump is incredibly important.