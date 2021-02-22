Latest Updates:
- The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.66%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 0.55%
- The Nasdaq Composite opened lower by 1.12%
- The Russell 2000 opened higher by 2.18%
- S&P 500 futures are down 0.76%
- Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down 0.55%
- Nasdaq Composite futures are down 1.36%
- Russell 2000 futures are down 0.74%
Major Indices Launch Monday in the Red
[Monday, February 22, 9:32 am]
Boeing Stock Dips on 777 Suspension, Flight 328 News
[Monday, February 22, 8:51 am]
Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock is down roughly 3% in pre-market trading after United Airlines Flight 328 made an emergency landing over the weekend. The plane, a Boeing 777 with a Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine, experienced “catastrophic failure.” No one on board the plane or on the ground was injured, but the news once again sees Boeing planes — and their safety — in question.
In the aftermath, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) said it would temporarily remove similar aircraft from service. Boeing itself said it supported the move, and recommended the suspension of its 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777 aircraft powered by that Pratt & Whitney engine. The Federal Aviation Administration is also calling on United to up its inspection processes following the emergency landing.
Investors likely see this incident as too close for comfort. Even though the emergency landing was non-fatal, Boeing has been working hard to improve its reputation following two fatal crashes with its 737 MAX aircraft. With those planes once again flying, anything that paints its fleet as unsafe will weigh on BA stock.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), which includes the Pratt & Whitney brand, is down more than 2% in pre-market trading.
Stock Market Futures Point to Lower Open
[Monday, February 22, 8:01 am]
