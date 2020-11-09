Welcome to the start of the week! The biggest news to watch today comes from the weekend, when multiple news outlets called the U.S. presidential race in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden. Keep an eye out for a Democrat-driven rally in the stock market today.
Latest Updates:
- Stocks Remain Elevated in Midday Trading
- Matt McCall: 13 Stocks to Watch Monday
- Why Cruise Stocks Are Surging Higher Today
- 3 Solar Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Crude Oil Prices Surge 10% on Reopening Hopes
Stocks Remain Elevated in Midday Trading
[Monday, November 9, 12:35 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- The S&P 500 is up by 3.11%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by 4.62%
- The Nasdaq Composite is up by 0.84%
- The Russell 2000 is up by 4.78%
- Gold is down by 4.5% to $1,863.80
- Bitcoin (CCC:BTC) is down by 0.82% to $15,146.45
Matt McCall: 13 Stocks to Watch Monday
[Monday, November 9, 12:14 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Monday is a perfect example of what InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall calls the proximity trade. What does that mean? News that a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is 90% effective has many investors convinced that reopening is just around the corner. With a vaccine, businesses, schools and entertainment venues could resume normal operations. Therefore, unlike the work-from-home trend we have seen driving the stock market, the proximity trade is all about being close together in “normal” life.
It is all about the Proximity Trade this morning…
Airlines $JETS $SAVE $ALGT
Cruises $CCL $RCL
Restaurants $PLAY $RICK
Entertainment $MSGS $SIX
Sports Gambling $PENN $DKNG $CZR $MANU
— Matt McCall (@MatthewMcCall) November 9, 2020
As we have already seen today with cruise stocks and crude oil, investors are diving into the so-called proximity trade with a lot of confidence.
Why Cruise Stocks Are Surging Higher Today
[Monday, November 9, 11:46 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Anyone fancy a cruise? It looks like investors are at least ready for cruise stocks, as evidenced by the intraday rally in Carnival (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH). Here is what investors need to know:
- The rally in cruise stocks is largely thanks to news from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). The vaccine duo shared that their candidate is 90% effective in preventing the novel coronavirus.
- This means reopening could be just around the corner — as could sailing.
- Since March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have had a no-sail order in effect. Without cruises setting sail, operators have seen essentially no revenue.
- A new phased approach will allow operators to hit the water once more. Combined with a vaccine, these hard-hit stocks seem ripe for a turnaround rally.
- For more, read the InvestorPlace.com brief on cruise stocks here.
3 Solar Stocks to Buy Right Now
[Monday, November 9, 11:00 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Not buying the news from Cowen? Take it from InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango. The solar stock potential is still here, and there is a real opportunity to buy some of the leading names in the space after a post-election dip. These are the three stocks he has on his radar:
Crude Oil Prices Surge 10% on Reopening Hopes
[Monday, November 9, 10:37 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Novel coronavirus vaccine news from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) also has crude oil prices rallying Monday. West Texas Intermediate is up just over 10%, crossing $40 per barrel. Brent, the other global benchmark, is up 8.9% to just under $43 per barrel.
Cowen: Buy Solar Stocks Despite Divided Congress
[Monday, November 9, 10:21 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Last week played out a little differently than many investors predicted. Former Vice President Joe Biden did claim the White House, but Democrats did not pull off a major sweep in Congress. While some seats are still up for grabs, it looks like Republicans could maintain control of the Senate. What does that mean for the stock market? According to analysts at Cowen, solar stocks look particularly hot. Although a gridlocked government could weigh on sectors like cannabis, Cowen believes that solar power offers benefits to both Republican and Democratic states (subscription required).
Essentially, while talk of a Green New Deal may turn off conservative lawmakers, job creation is a different story. If Biden steers the U.S. toward a solar ramp up, even Republican states could benefit from new jobs and new industry.
With that in mind, here are seven of the best solar stocks to buy now:
- First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
- Sunnova (NYSE:NOVA)
- SolarEdge Technologies (NYSE:SEDG)
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)
Pfizer Pops on Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Results
[Monday, November 9, 9:56 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) are largely responsible for the rally in the stock market today. How? The pharmaceutical duo released very promising results from their large-scale novel coronavirus vaccine trial. Here is what you need to know:
- Pfizer and BioNTech have been working together on a vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus, and the duo has largely led the way.
- Today they shared early results from their late-stage, large-scale human trial.
- Those results suggest the vaccine candidate is 90% effective in preventing Covid-19.
- From here, Pfizer and BioNTech will continue to ramp up the trial and will soon seek emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- The vaccine candidate would also be the first mRNA vaccine to receive such FDA approval.
- For more, read the InvestorPlace.com brief on Pfizer stock here.
Dow Adds 1,500+ Points to Start Trading
[Monday, November 9, 9:31 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.84%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 5.43%
- The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 1.25%
- The Russell 2000 opened lower by 0.96%
Stock Market Futures Launch Major Rally Monday
[Monday, November 9, 9:02 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
What a way to start the week! Investors now know that former Vice President Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. They also know that a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is as much as 90% effective. As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to surge around the country, this news will go a long way in restoring confidence and bullish sentiment.
Here is a look at stock market futures:
- S&P 500 futures are up 4.45%
- Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 6.10%
- The Nasdaq Composite futures are up 1.21%
- Russell 2000 futures are up 7%
- Gold is down 3.92% to $1,875.10
- Bitcoin (CCC:BTC) is up 0.08% to $15,283.85