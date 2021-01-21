Latest Updates:
- Major Indices Launch Thursday Higher
- 3 Big Stories to Watch Today
- Stock Market Futures Are Slightly Positive Thursday
- The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.17%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 0.11%
- The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 1.97%
- The Russell 2000 opened higher by 0.44%
Major Indices Launch Thursday Higher
[Thursday, January 21, 9:31 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
3 Big Stories to Watch Today
[Thursday, January 21, 8:46 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- The Biden market. Investors got their first glimpse of the stock market under President Joe Biden yesterday. Broadly, the day was a rosy start to his four-year term, free from panic or a massive selloff that some experts feared. More specifically, it provided insight on the short-term winners and losers in a Biden administration. Big Tech names set all-time highs yesterday, propelling the Nasdaq Composite to hit its own all-time high. As Dion Rabouin wrote for Axios, other early winners included online gambling names Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). Losers included cannabis firms, private prison operators and payday lenders.
- Executive orders. First-day actions by Biden were in the spotlight yesterday, as the new president worked to reverse measures from the era of former President Donald Trump. Biden rejoined the World Health Organization and the Paris climate deal. He also blocked permits for the Keystone XL pipeline. Today, he is expected to sign an additional 10 executive orders focusing on the national Covid-19 response. These will include using disaster funds to help reopen schools, mandating masks on planes and buses, and establishing a Covid-19 testing board. Investors likely see these measures as a way to restore confidence in the reopening trajectory.
- Jobless claims. Investors learned this morning that 900,000 Americans filed for initial jobless benefits in the past week. This is slightly lower than estimates of 925,000, and below the 926,000 reported last week. As we have seen before, there are two sides to the weekly looks at unemployment. Some will choose to see this as a slight improvement, especially in the context of coming stimulus funding. Others will highlight that claims remain stubbornly high, still at levels not seen before the pandemic hit the U.S. in March. No matter your perspective today, it will be important to watch and wait for further action on the current $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal.
Stock Market Futures Are Slightly Positive Thursday
[Thursday, January 21, 7:30 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- S&P 500 futures are up 0.25%
- Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 0.23%
- Nasdaq Composite futures are up 0.43%
- Russell 2000 futures are up 0.32%
