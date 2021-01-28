Latest Updates:
Silver Stocks Get a Big Reddit Boost
[Thursday, January 28, 10:25 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
The newest target from r/WallStreetBets appears to be… silver stocks? According to one poster, silver is currently undervalued. If the group of investors uses their funds, they could boost prices to match material levels and see a handsome profit.
Right off the bat, this is different than some of the other Reddit stories driving the market today. GameStop (NYSE:GME), Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) are struggling companies looking to overcome Covid-19 and outdated business models. As the poster outlines with silver stocks, a more apparent fundamental catalyst is at play.
However, these differences in arguments are not stopping the rally. InvestorPlace contributor William White rounded up some of the large movers and the latest silver stock news. For more, read the brief on silver stocks here.
3 Big Stories to Watch Today
[Thursday, January 28, 10:19 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- Reddit, Reddit, Reddit. Has your mom called to ask you to explain r/WallStreetBets yet? Mainstream attention to the subreddit is booming, bringing with it criticism and a host of concerns from the old-school players on Wall Street. GameStop (NYSE:GME) may have pulled off its $500 pre-market highs, but its rally is still astronomical. As a result, regulators are calling for the New York Stock Exchange to halt its trading for 30 days. Brokerages are placing trading restrictions on GME and its peers. Discord booted r/WallStreetBets, mods briefly made the subreddit private and the Financial Times speculated early this morning that the subreddit is aligned with alt-right politics. But Redditors continue to persevere, bringing the subreddit back to the public eye as a rally continues. The Financial Times has also removed the alt-right comparisons. Who knows where the news cycle will go today, but no matter what, Reddit should be on your mind.
- Unemployment. Investors learned today that 847,000 Americans filed for initial unemployment benefits last week, slightly lower than estimates for 875,000 claims. This report is also down from an elevated 914,000 last week. While overall it is a good sign that these weekly reports may be gradually trimming down, a broader look at the economy today raises concerns. We also learned that the U.S. economy grew at a 4% annualized pace in the fourth quarter. That means the economy shrank by 3.5% in 2020, making it the worst year for the economy since 1946.
- Earnings? While the finance world flirts with a handful of speculative stocks, big names in business reported earnings last night. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) delivered its best quarter for revenue ever, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) beat earnings estimates and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported an earnings miss that had some analysts changing their tune. Working in favor of Tesla is the new Model S, which the automaker is flaunting today.
Major Indices Reverse Course, Open Higher
[Thursday, January 28, 9:33 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.61%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 0.72%
- The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 0.39%
- The Russell 2000 opened lower by 1.91%
Stock Market Futures Point to a Lower Open
[Thursday, January 28, 8:35 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- S&P 500 futures are down 0.25%
- Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down 0.01%
- Nasdaq Composite futures are down 0.87%
- Russell 2000 futures are up 0.35%