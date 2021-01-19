Latest Updates:
- Midday Update: Major Indices Remain Positive
- Ethereum Hits New All-Time High
- Hydrogen Stocks Trek Higher Ahead of Inauguration
- Major Indices Launch Tuesday Higher
- 3 Big Stories to Watch
Midday Update: Major Indices Remain Positive
[Tuesday, January 19, 12:33 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- The S&P 500 is up 0.65%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.4%
- The Nasdaq Composite is up 1.07%
- The Russell 2000 is up 0.84%
Ethereum Hits New All-Time High
[Tuesday, January 19, 12:30 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Ethereum (CCC:ETH) hit a new all-time high this morning, establishing a new record at $1,439.33. Crypto bulls will note that the move comes alongside broad support for the space, especially as President-elect Joe Biden unveils a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.
For more, read the InvestorPlace.com brief on ethereum price predictions here.
Hydrogen Stocks Trek Higher Ahead of Inauguration
[Tuesday, January 19, 11:07 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
President-elect Joe Biden will take office this week, and hydrogen stocks are celebrating. In fact, leading names like Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Fusion Fuel (NASDAQ:HTOO) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) are trekking higher today. This is because many investors see Biden as a particularly pro-climate president. And based on his agenda for just his first few days in office, he will be an historically pro-climate leader. This week he will rejoin the Paris climate deal, and also looks likely to scrap permits for the Keystone XL pipeline. These moves should broadly invigorate bulls in alternate energy and other green stocks.
But where do hydrogen plays specifically come in? The Biden plan calls for massive investments in clean energy infrastructure, potentially including the buildout of hydrogen charging stations. Additionally, the Department of Energy announced a new $160 million federal investment in hydrogen technology ahead of the inauguration.
For more, read the InvestorPlace.com brief on hydrogen stocks here.
Major Indices Launch Tuesday Higher
[Tuesday, January 19, 9:31 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.75%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 0.8%
- The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 1.03%
- The Russell 2000 opened lower by 1.49%
3 Big Stories to Watch
[Tuesday, January 19, 9:18 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- Stimulus… and inflation. This week brings the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, and a whole lot more attention to his $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal. Biden unveiled the plan last week, showcasing direct payments of $1,400, enhanced federal unemployment benefits and increased spending on mass Covid-19 vaccination. Although the plan did not immediately boost the stock market, futures suggest that stimulus optimism is playing out today. Plus, former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will go before the Senate Finance Committee today as part of the confirmation process for her nomination to run the Treasury Department. There, she too will back the necessity of the robust stimulus plan and try to ease fears of inflation and government debt.
- Wall Street goes green. Biden plans to kick off his first week in full force. He plans to scrap the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and rejoin the Paris climate deal in his first few days. Those steps, along with his historic climate plan, have a group of so-called green stocks rallying on Tuesday. Names to watch include hydrogen plays like Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and FuelCell (NYSE:FCEL), along with newcomer Fusion Fuel (NASDAQ:HTOO). Investors continue to hope that backing from Biden will mean increased visibility, increased consumer adoption and increased demand for these alternate energy solutions.
- Vaccines. A big theme in recent days is that Covid-19 vaccination in the United States is not going according to plan, largely due to administrative hang-ups. However, Biden is betting big that he can vaccinate 100 million Americans in the next 100 days. At his side is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert, who says this plan is feasible. Also worth noting is that last week, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shared updates on its Covid-19 vaccine candidate. According to the reports, the candidate is safe and effective in triggering an immune response. Johnson & Johnson should be sharing more updates later this month, and plans to seek authorization soon after.
Catch Up Quick: Top SPAC Merger News
[Tuesday, January 19, 8:12 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
If the long weekend has you feeling out of touch with the stock market, you may want to dive into all things related to special purpose acquisition companies. Why? Well, last week saw no shortage of news, with all sorts of rumors and actual headlines driving SPAC stocks higher. Additionally, SPAC merger news already looks ready to influence the market today. Leading equities include Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV), the blank-check company allegedly bringing Lucid Motors public, and Social Capital Hedosophia V (NYSE:IPOE), the blank-check company behind the SoFi deal.
Want to learn about those deals and more? You can read the InvestorPlace.com roundup of SPAC merger news here.
Stock Market Futures Point to Higher Open
[Tuesday, January 19, 7:42 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- S&P 500 futures are up 0.7%
- Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 0.59%
- Nasdaq Composite futures are up 0.9%
- Russell 2000 futures are up 1.09%