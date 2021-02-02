Home / Today's Market / Stock Market Live Updates Tuesday: Stocks Gain as Redditors Shift Focus

Stock Market Live Updates Tuesday: Stocks Gain as Redditors Shift Focus

Latest Updates:

  1. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 350 new shares
  2. BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), 700 new shares
  3. Express (NYSE:EXPR), 1,000 new shares
  4. GameStop (NYSE:GME), 20 new shares
  5. Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS), 5,000 new shares
  6. Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS), 150 new shares
  7. Naked Brand (NASDAQ:NAKD), 6,500 new shares
  8. Nokia (NYSE:NOK), 2,000 new shares

Stock Market Futures Point to Positive Open

[Tuesday, February 2, 7:48 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith

  • S&P 500 futures are higher by 0.8%
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are higher by 0.77%
  • Nasdaq Composite futures are higher by 0.79%
  • Russell 2000 futures are higher by 0.97%
