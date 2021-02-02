Latest Updates:
Dow Adds 250+ Points at Market Open
[Tuesday, February 2, 9:33 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Robinhood Loosens Trading Restrictions on Tuesday
[Tuesday, February 2, 8:38 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Robinhood is still limiting trading on eight popular Reddit stocks, but it has loosened its limits for entering new positions. Here is what you need to know:
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 350 new shares
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), 700 new shares
- Express (NYSE:EXPR), 1,000 new shares
- GameStop (NYSE:GME), 20 new shares
- Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS), 5,000 new shares
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS), 150 new shares
- Naked Brand (NASDAQ:NAKD), 6,500 new shares
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK), 2,000 new shares
Stock Market Futures Point to Positive Open
[Tuesday, February 2, 7:48 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
- S&P 500 futures are higher by 0.8%
- Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are higher by 0.77%
- Nasdaq Composite futures are higher by 0.79%
- Russell 2000 futures are higher by 0.97%
