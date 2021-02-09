Latest Updates:
- Elon Musk Says Starlink IPO Will Come
- Major Indices Dip to Start Tuesday
- Stock Market Futures Pull Off the Highs
- The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.25%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 0.26%
- The Nasdaq Composite opened lower by 0.14%
- The Russell 2000 opened higher by 2.53%
- S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%
- Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down 0.15%
- Nasdaq Composite futures are down 0.06%
- Russell 2000 futures are down 0.04%
[Tuesday, February 9, 11:06 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Oops, he did it again.
Elon Musk is once again creating a buzz through his social media. This time, the hype comes from confirmation that he is eyeing an initial public offering for Starlink. Starlink, for those unfamiliar, is a satellite internet services project via SpaceX. Right now, the company is building out its constellation of small satellites, hoping to offer unrivaled access and competitive prices across the world. It has roughly 10,000 customers enrolled in a beta test, and currently retails for $600.
So when is the Starlink IPO coming? Not overnight. Musk himself said that Starlink needs to address its free cash flow and grow its business a bit before debuting. Current issues include expanding coverage and quality (right now Starlink warns of connectivity and latency issues), as well as attracting more customers. Some estimates say the business will need as many as 3 million subscribers to break even.
For now though, we know a Starlink IPO is on the way… some day. Read the InvestorPlace.com brief here.
