Welcome to the stock market today! Election Day may be over, but the future remains unclear. That means investors are likely paying close attention to battleground states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. Follow along for live updates on the stock market throughout the day with InvestorPlace.
Latest Updates:
- Stocks Open Mostly Higher Wednesday Morning
- It's All About the Election Today
- Stock Market Futures Tick Higher Despite Uncertain Election
- The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.11%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 0.75%
- The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 2.6%
- The Russell 2000 opened higher by 2.91%
- S&P 500 futures are up 1.74%
- Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 0.64%
- Nasdaq Composite futures are up 3.67%
- Russell 2000 futures are down 0.56%
- Gold is down 0.14% to $1,907.80 per ounce
- Bitcoin (CCC:BTC) is down 0.4% to $13,830.76
[Wednesday, November 4, 9:30 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
[Wednesday, November 4, 9:16 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
There is no denying that Americans are obsessively refreshing the news. Although some battleground states like Nevada are taking a pause from reporting votes, others like Wisconsin plan to finish counting absentee ballots this morning. Where it stands, former Vice President Joe Biden has a tight — and very uncertain — lead with 227 projected electoral votes.
Instead of wallowing in the chaos, stocks are trekking higher. Why? Last night did not provide the landslide victory for Democrats that many experts predicted. Although Wall Street had braced itself for a blue wave, analysts are now confident that such a victory in Congress is not in store. According to CNBC, investors likely believe that this is good news for the stock market.
While the race between Biden and President Donald Trump has Americans tuned in, a few state-level ballot measures are also worthy of attention this morning. Importantly, these measures are also moving the stock market. In California, voters passed high-profile Proposition 22. This legislation gives an edge to Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), allowing them to classify app-based drivers as independent contractors instead of employees. Uber shares are up more than 20% in pre-market trading, while Lyft stock is up almost 18%.
As you keep an eye on the news, know that ride-hailing companies are some of the first Election Day winners. What the next few hours and days reveal will determine the next winners.
[Wednesday, November 4, 8:37 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
It is the morning after Election Day and we still do not have a new president.
Tensions are high right now. Key states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia continue to count their ballots. Nevada, another critical state, will not report any new results until tomorrow morning. As many predicted, the prevalence of mail-in and early in-person votes has weighed on result times.
At current count, former Vice President Joe Biden has 227 projected electoral votes. President Donald Trump has 213 votes. However, Americans have seen that outcomes — no matter the polls — change in a heartbeat.
Despite this uncertainty, stock market futures mostly continue to climb.
Stay tuned in for more updates on what is driving the news — and on where stocks head after the opening bell.