Marijuana Investing Expert: “My #1 Marijuana Stock For 2020”

Matt McCall is an investing legend.

Over the past 10 years alone, he’s personally recommended 15 stocks that went on to soar 1,000% or more…

And over 200 that have gone up over 100%.

And nowhere is his stock-picking expertise more evident than in the cannabis markets…

Matt McCall has been called the “Nostradamus of marijuana.”

He has found many of the largest cannabis stocks when they were trading for less than $1.

He even went on Fox Business back in 2014 — when things were just getting underway — and predicted this would be America’s next big growth industry.

Keep in mind: The so-called experts on the panel at the time laughed and made comments like “You’d be better off owning the makers of Frito-Lay and Doritos.”

But as great as his past track record has been, Matt says a tiny cannabis stock he recently discovered will dwarf anything he’s found before.

Right now, it’s trading for less than $1 per share…

But he believes it will soon grow to be even bigger than any of the “big name” cannabis stocks currently on the market.

A bold claim to be sure…

But Matt says the company’s tremendous growth is all thanks to its unique business model.

Right now, it’s still very small — so regular folks like YOU have the advantage and the chance to get in before the big boys on Wall Street…

Matt can’t stress how big an opportunity this is right now and strongly recommends you establish a stake as soon as possible.

In fact, he’s put together a special video presentation to go over all of the necessary details, including its revolutionary business model that is turning the cannabis industry on its head.