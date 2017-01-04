Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Have Tap to Wake Feature

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new features for the iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone 8 Features: A new rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will be getting a couple of interesting features, reports Forbes. According to this rumor, the tech company will be releasing three iPhone devices in 2017. The rumor claims that all of these devices will support fast charging. It also claims that the higher-end of the three devices will support a tap to wake feature. Rumors have been calling this device the iPhone 8, while the others have been referred to as iPhone 7s and 7s Plus.

Wistron Expansion: Winstorn is reportedly planning to expand its factories to include more locations in India, AppleInsider notes. Winstorn, which has been a manufacturer on select iPhone models in the past, may be doing so to meet requirements for AAPL’s devices to be made in the country. It wants to build 2 million units a month in India, which is a jump over its current pace of 650,000 units per month. Recent reports also claim that Winstorn will be working on one of AAPL’s next-gen smartphones.

iPhone 7 Case: A new iPhone 7 case that lets users charge the device and listen to music at the same time is about to come out, reports 9to5Mac. This new case is Incipio’s OX. The case has both a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a Lightning port on the bottom. This is a feature that Apple’s iPhone 7 line doesn’t have. It does add a bit more bulk to the device, but that might be worth it to some owners. The device will launch in the first quarter of this year. It will sell for $59.99 and will come in three colors.