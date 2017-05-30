Tuesday Apple Rumors: 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar Availability Drops

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of supplies of MacBooks falling behind. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

MacBook Shipments: Apple is pushing back orders for the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar due to lower availability, reports AppleInsider. The update makes it so that those placing orders now have estimated delivery dates of June 5. The push back in the delivery date comes as the tech company is expected to announce a refresh to its 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar computers. This announcement is expected to be made during the WWDC taking place next year.

iOS 10.3.3 Beta: The second beta for iOS 10.3.3 is now available to developers, MacRumors notes. The beta doesn’t contain new features for the company’s mobile devices. The reason for this is that this is a smaller update. Instead of new features, it will focus on fixing bugs in the last release of the mobile operating system. The update comes two week after the first beta of iOS 10.3.3. A public version of the update will likely come out soon.

macOS 10.12.6 Beta: Apple has released the second beta of macOS 10.12.6 to developers, reports 9to5Mac. The new version appears to be mostly the same as the last beta release for AAPL’s computers. No major features are likely to be included in the update, but bugs and errors will likely be the focus. The update can be found in the Mac App Store. A public version of the beta will likely be available in the near future.