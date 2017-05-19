Friday Apple Rumors: Tim Cook May Be Testing a New Apple Watch Feature

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Tim Cook testing a new Watch feature. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Apple

Tim Cook: Apple CEO Tim Cook is reportedly testing out a new feature for the company’s smartwatch, reports CNBC. Reporters have seen Tim Cook wearing what appears to be a glucose monitor on the Watch. This has been a rumored feature for some time now. The AAPL CEO also said he was wearing a constant glucose-monitoring device last month, but didn’t say if it was connected to the company’s smartwatch.

iPad Production: Rumor has it that AAPL is increasing production of its 10.5-inch iPad Pro, MacRumors noted. The 10.5-inch version of the iPad Pro is also just a rumor at this point, but it seems production may be ramping up. This new rumor claims that the tech company is preparing to increase production of the new iPad Pro to 600,000 units in July. It also says that the company is aiming to have 5 million shipments of the new tablet ready by the end of the year.

3D Touch Price: The price of the 3D Touch module in the iPhone is reportedly much higher than the one in the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, reports 9to5Mac. According to these reports, Apple will be paying 150% more for the 3D Touch modules that will show up in the iPhone 8 later this year. The report claims the new 3D Toucn modules will cost between $18 and $22 per smartphone. This adds to previous rumors that claim the iPhone 8 will be more expensive than previous smartphones from AAPL.