Thursday Apple Rumors: Siri Sounds More Human in iOS 11

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of updates to Siri. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Siri Update: Siri will be getting an update when iOS 11 comes to the public, reports MacRumors. Developers that are already taking part in Apple’s public beta of iOS 11 say that Siri sounds much more natural. This includes her ability to emphasize certain words and pronunciations. The company has been working to enhance the virtual assistant lately. It appears that the hard wok AAPL has been doing will finally make an apprentice with the release of iOS 11.

iPad Benchmark: Benchmark tests are showing that the new iPad Pro devices are more powerful than previously thought, 9to5Mac notes. The tests for single-core processing saw the 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro with TouchBar computers dominating. However, multi-core processing was a little different. The 2017 MacBook Pro with TouchBar still came in on top, but it was followed by the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro then beat out all the other devices in GPU tests.

Tim Cook: Apple CEO Tim Cook is incredibly excited for the company’s AR plans, reports Bloomberg. During an interview with the publication, Cook was asked about what AAPL is doing with AR. He immediately responded by saying “I think it is profound. I am so excited about it, I just want to yell out and scream.” The CEO says that AR is being built in iOS 11 and that it will change how users shop.