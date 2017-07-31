Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Leaks HomePod Features

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of leaks for HomePod. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

HomePod Features: A new leak directly from Apple gives insight into the upcoming HomePod, reports MacRumors. HomePod is the tech company’s own virtual assistant that will be coming out later this year. The company released the firmware for the device today and it gives some details for it. This includes that the speaker will have 272 x 340 display for interacting with Siri. It will also run a full version of iOS, come with 1GB of RAM and be powered by an A8 chip.

iPhone 8 Leak: The HomePod firmware leak also reveals some details about the iPhone 8, BGR notes. Digging through the information in the firmware reveals that the iPhone 8 will indeed include the ability to unlock the device with facial recognition. This will be achieved via an infrared sensor on the device. The information also confirms several other rumors about the upcoming smartphone. What isn’t clear is whether or not the device will still have Touch ID.

iPhone 8 Price: A new report claims that the iPhone 8 will start at $1,100, reports AppleInsider. A review of the companies pricing model finds that it follows a staircase style. This means that it keeps the same base price of $400, but continuously increases the upper end with newer models. If this trend continues, the iPhone 8, as well as the iPhone 7s Plus, will likely cost at least $1,100. There are some small hiccups in he data, such as the iPhone SE, but it overall appears to follow this trend.

