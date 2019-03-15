Erin Go Bragh is an Irish phrase that’s been around for over 200 years and it has an important meaning to the people of Ireland, as well as those with heritage that links back to the European country.

The phrase is an anglicized version of Éire go Brách, which translates in a literal sense to “Ireland till the end of time” in the Irish tongue. It is used to represent loyalty and affection for Ireland and its people. It was first recorded during the Irish Rebellion that took place in 1978.

The United Irishmen put it on a flag to represent a rallying cry for the nation’s independence from Britain. Erin Go Bragh was used frequently in the 19th century to represent Irish pride, while also serving as the motto of the Irish Unionist Party, which is no longer in operation.

The term is used frequently on or around St. Patrick’s Day since the day is a celebration of Irish heritage. Here are the lyrics to Erin Go Bragh:

My name’s Duncan Campbell from the shire of Argyll

I’ve travelled this country the many’s the mile

I’ve travelled through Ireland, Scotland and all

And the name I go under’s bold Erin-go-bragh

With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day One night in Auld Reekie as I walked down the street

A saucy big polis I chanced for to meet

He glowered in my face and he give me some jaw

Sayin’ “When cam’ ye over, bold Erin-go-bragh?”

With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day “Well I am not a Pat though in Ireland I’ve been

Nor am I a Paddy though Ireland I’ve seen

But were I a Pat, now, well what’s that at all?

For there’s many’s the bold hero from Erin-go-bragh”

With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day “Well I know you’re a Pat by the cut of your hair

But you all turn to Scotsmen as soon as you’re here

You left your ain country for breaking the law

And we’re seizing all stragglers from Erin-go-bragh”

With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day “Were I a Pat and you knew it were true

Or were I the devil, then what’s that to you?

Were it not for the stick that you hold in your claw

I would show you a game played in Erin-go-bragh”

With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day Then the big lump of blackthorn that I held in my fist

Around his big body I made it to twist

And the blood from his napper I quickly did draw

And paid him stock-and-interest for Erin-go-bragh

With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day Then the people came around like a flock of wild geese

Crying “Catch that mad bastard, he’s killed the police”

for every friend I had I’ll swear he had twa

It was terrible hard times for Erin-go-bragh

With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day But I came to a wee boat that sailed in the Forth

And I packed up my gear and I steered for the North

Fareweel to Auld Reekie, you polis and all

And the devil go with you, cries Erin-go-bragh

With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day So come all you young people, wherever you’re from

I don’t give a damn to what place you belong

I come from Argyll in the Highlands so braw

But I ne’er took it ill being called Erin-go-bragh

With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!