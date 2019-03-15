Erin Go Bragh is an Irish phrase that’s been around for over 200 years and it has an important meaning to the people of Ireland, as well as those with heritage that links back to the European country.
The phrase is an anglicized version of Éire go Brách, which translates in a literal sense to “Ireland till the end of time” in the Irish tongue. It is used to represent loyalty and affection for Ireland and its people. It was first recorded during the Irish Rebellion that took place in 1978.
The United Irishmen put it on a flag to represent a rallying cry for the nation’s independence from Britain. Erin Go Bragh was used frequently in the 19th century to represent Irish pride, while also serving as the motto of the Irish Unionist Party, which is no longer in operation.
The term is used frequently on or around St. Patrick’s Day since the day is a celebration of Irish heritage. Here are the lyrics to Erin Go Bragh:
My name’s Duncan Campbell from the shire of Argyll
I’ve travelled this country the many’s the mile
I’ve travelled through Ireland, Scotland and all
And the name I go under’s bold Erin-go-bragh
With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day
One night in Auld Reekie as I walked down the street
A saucy big polis I chanced for to meet
He glowered in my face and he give me some jaw
Sayin’ “When cam’ ye over, bold Erin-go-bragh?”
With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day
“Well I am not a Pat though in Ireland I’ve been
Nor am I a Paddy though Ireland I’ve seen
But were I a Pat, now, well what’s that at all?
For there’s many’s the bold hero from Erin-go-bragh”
With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day
“Well I know you’re a Pat by the cut of your hair
But you all turn to Scotsmen as soon as you’re here
You left your ain country for breaking the law
And we’re seizing all stragglers from Erin-go-bragh”
With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day
“Were I a Pat and you knew it were true
Or were I the devil, then what’s that to you?
Were it not for the stick that you hold in your claw
I would show you a game played in Erin-go-bragh”
With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day
Then the big lump of blackthorn that I held in my fist
Around his big body I made it to twist
And the blood from his napper I quickly did draw
And paid him stock-and-interest for Erin-go-bragh
With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day
Then the people came around like a flock of wild geese
Crying “Catch that mad bastard, he’s killed the police”
for every friend I had I’ll swear he had twa
It was terrible hard times for Erin-go-bragh
With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day
But I came to a wee boat that sailed in the Forth
And I packed up my gear and I steered for the North
Fareweel to Auld Reekie, you polis and all
And the devil go with you, cries Erin-go-bragh
With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day
So come all you young people, wherever you’re from
I don’t give a damn to what place you belong
I come from Argyll in the Highlands so braw
But I ne’er took it ill being called Erin-go-bragh
With me folderol-diddle-i-derdil-i-day
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!