New York Auto Show 2019: 5 Hottest Cars to Watch

New York Auto Show 2019: 5 Hottest Cars to Watch

A FIAT and a Volkswagen make the list

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

The New York Auto Show 2019 is on the horizon and we have compiled of the hottest cars to watch as we approach the event.

New York Auto Show 2019The nine-day event will take place between Friday, April 19 and Sunday, April 28. Here are five cars to keep your eyes peeled for during the New York Auto Show 2019:

  • Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp: This is a modified version of its Atlas that is designed for crossover opportunities such as camping, hiking and mountain biking. It has a matte-finish with black and grey paint, orange accents and “Basecamp” badges, as well as LED light bars in the front and back.
  • Dodge Chargers and Challengers: The new Chargers and Challengers are Stars & Stripes special edition vehicles with a “satin black and Silver accent center stripe.” They have American flag fender decals, as well as “20- x 9-inch mid-gloss black wheels and black badging.” Plus, they have a number of other add-ons and upgrades in their exteriors.
  • FIAT 124 Spider: The new Spider has a 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo four-cylinder engine, with the engine having its first application in a rear-wheel-drive vehicle. The engine churns out 164 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque. Plus, it’s available with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission.
  • Subaru Outback: We don’t know much about this vehicle, but we do see it has a a very large cargo rack up top, and it will likely have some of the features of the Subaru Legacy, which has a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four with 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque.
  • Nissan Versa: The 2020 Nissan Versa rounds out our list, an affordable choice with a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine that releases 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque.

What part of the New York Auto Show 2019 are you most excited about?

