The New York Auto Show 2019 is on the horizon and we have compiled of the hottest cars to watch as we approach the event.

The nine-day event will take place between Friday, April 19 and Sunday, April 28. Here are five cars to keep your eyes peeled for during the New York Auto Show 2019:

Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp : This is a modified version of its Atlas that is designed for crossover opportunities such as camping, hiking and mountain biking. It has a matte-finish with black and grey paint, orange accents and “Basecamp” badges, as well as LED light bars in the front and back.

Dodge Chargers and Challengers : The new Chargers and Challengers are Stars & Stripes special edition vehicles with a "satin black and Silver accent center stripe." They have American flag fender decals, as well as "20- x 9-inch mid-gloss black wheels and black badging." Plus, they have a number of other add-ons and upgrades in their exteriors.

FIAT 124 Spider : The new Spider has a 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo four-cylinder engine, with the engine having its first application in a rear-wheel-drive vehicle. The engine churns out 164 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque. Plus, it's available with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission.

Subaru Outback : We don't know much about this vehicle, but we do see it has a a very large cargo rack up top, and it will likely have some of the features of the Subaru Legacy, which has a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four with 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque.

Nissan Versa: The 2020 Nissan Versa rounds out our list, an affordable choice with a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine that releases 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque.

