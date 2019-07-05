In this week’s Friday Apple rumors, there are plenty of updates surrounding the company’s devices, including upcoming design changes to its smartphones, as well as its keyboards.

Source: Apple

Here’s what you should know:

OLED Screens: Apple made the transition to OLED screens for its iPhone, which has led to reports claiming that the business has been cutting orders for Samsung, which is its biggest supplier for the iPhone X and iPhone XS models, allegedly as a result of sales that were weaker than expected. A story from South Korea said that Samsung has been seeking compensation from Apple for these OLED display sales that were unrealized, reportedly costing the tech giant $684 million.

Keyboard Design: In other news, a new MacBook keyboard may be on the horizon, bringing back the look of the sturdier and clickier keys from before. Since 2015, MacBooks have included the “butterfly” keyboard mechanism that saves a tiny bit of space when compared to older design. However, these keys are easily broken, while it was easier for dust and grit to get inside of them. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities says that the company is bringing back the keyboard design of old due to popular demand.

iPhone 11 Leaks: In the latest rumors surrounding the iPhone 11, the square camera bump is reportedly coming to the phone. Additionally, the Face ID may be leaving the device.