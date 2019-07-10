A Mazda recall in 2019 has been issued due to an engine issue with some of the company’s SUVs and cars.

The carmaker announced that it plans on recalling more than 262,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. after some vehicle owners discovered an issue that sometimes causes the engines to stall unexpectedly. The issue at hand is a software problem that the business needs to fix.

The Mazda recall covers a number of Mazda6 midsize sedans, as well as CX-5 SUVs from the 2018 and 2019 model years. The affected selection of cars also includes Mazda3 small cars from 2019.

The company announced that the issue was caused due specifically to a software error in the computer that is designed to control the valves as part of the vehicles’ technology for saving fuel with its cylinder deactivation functionality.

The carmaker revealed in government documents that were posted on Wednesday that drivers will not get any warning before the engine begins to stall. Thankfully, there have been no crashes or injuries caused due to the problem, according to a statement from Mazda.

The business added that dealers will reprogram the software for owners at no cost to them. The recall is slated to kick off starting on Aug. 26.

You can read more about how to get your vehicle fixed and the recall here.