Nintendo Switch Lite: 14 Things to Know About the September 20 Release

The Nintendo Switch Lite has been announced and it will be coming out on Sept. 20.

Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Nintendo (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) console.

Nintendo will be charging $200 for the device, which is $100 less than the normal Switch.

The Switch Lite will only work in handheld mode.

This means that players won’t be able to use the game console with a dock to connect it to the TV.

There also isn’t a kickstand on the device so it won’t work in tabletop mode, either.

Another thing to note about the Nintendo Switch Lite is that it doesn’t feature detachable controllers.

Instead, the controllers are built into the console.

There have also been some changes to these controllers over the normal Joycons.

The most noticeable is the decision to include a traditional Dpad.

The device also doesn’t include the IR sensor on the normal Joycon either.

What this means is that the Nintendo Switch Lite won’t be able to make use of motion controls.

To go along with this is the lack of HD rumble on the device.

The Nintendo Switch Lite will come out in three colors: Grey, Turquoise and Yellow.

A special Zacian and Zamazenta Edition will also be available at launch to match the new legendary Pokemon in Sword and Shield.

There are also larger bezels around the display and it appears to be slightly depressed in, which may help prevent scratching the screen.

