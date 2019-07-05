Pokemon Go has been constantly evolving since its release nearly exactly three years ago (July 6, 2016) and it is celebrating its continuing success with an Armored Mewtwo, which you can expect in raids next midweek.

The legendary Pokemon first set the gaming world ablaze back in the mid- and late-90s, cementing itself as the most powerful creature in the game during the first run of Pokemon. Mewtwo was also one of the lead characters in the first Pokemon movie back in 1998.

Now, the creature is coming back to Pokemon Go’s tier five raids in a new form as you will now have the opportunity to catch Armored Mewtwo starting on July 10 at 4 p.m. ET. We don’t know much about the armored creature, although we do know that this is the firm that will show up in the upcoming Pokemon movie, titled Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution.

Much like Mewtwo showed up in the first movie in the franchise, the Pokemon is coming back, but this will be a new take on the original armored-up Mewtwo from that first movie. It seems likely that the Pokemon will be more focused on defense stats thanks to the armor surrounding it.

Pokemon Go has been successful at introducing or reintroducing some of the most beloved Pokemon in the game, and this coming Wednesday will be no exception with fans of the game likely going on raids for the sake of Armored Mewtwo.