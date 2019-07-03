The classic Volkswagen campervan — the VW Type 20 — that was first manufactured in 1962 is returning with a number of new features that will bring it forward to the present day with a slew of modern technological improvements.

The German automotive giant recently announced that it would be rebranding its Electronics Research Laboratory, and its new iteration of the VW Type 20 is at the forefront of this revolution. The new concept vehicle will have an all-electric drivetrain to power it, while the rest of the vehicle will include a holographic display, a voice assistant and biometric security.

Upon first looking at it, one might notice that the Volkswagen campervan manages to retain its retro charm, although it has plenty of contemporary details that justify its 2020s release. The vehicle was creating using “generative design” to optimize its strength, while keeping its weight at a minimum.

The VW Type 20’s biometric security is powered through a 720p camera in the driver’s door, which is designed to recognize your face and unlock said door. The voice assistant responds to the words “Hey auto” to bring it to life, while its holographic display is located behind the steering wheel, showing your current speed and operating as a sat-nav.

It will also have a 10kWh battery, and the campervan is expected to be released to the public in 2022.