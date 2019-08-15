Hy-Vee Data Breach: 12 Things for Customers to Know

Hy-Vee data breach news is spreading as the company investigates an infiltration into its system.

Here’s what customers need to know about the Hy-Vee data breach.

The company is still in the early stages of its investigation into the data breach.

It notes that this means it doesn’t have much to share with customers.

That includes not knowing what information may have been stolen in the incident.

What it does mention is that the data breach did not affect its main grocery stores.

Instead, it was limited to the chain’s fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants.

This includes its Market Grilles, Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations.

The company also points out that it has already been in contact with cybersecurity firms, federal law enforcement and the payment card networks.

According to the company, it believes that these actions have been enough to stop the data breach.

Hy-Vee says that it will be updating customers as it learns more about the data breach.

This includes proving them with more details about when the event took place.

It also expects to have a list of locations that were affected by the data breach available at some point.

The company says that anyone suffering charges not from their use should contact their card issuer to have the problem resolved.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Hy-Vee data breach.

