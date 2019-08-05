Welcome

Sextortion Emails Alert: 12 Things to Know About the Growing Phishing Scam

Here's how to handle the emails

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Aug 5, 2019, 2:28 pm EDT

Sextortion emails are going around trying to fool recipients out of their money.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what we know about the Sextortion emails scam.

  • The scam has the person receiving an email claiming to know their password.
  • This seems to be using passwords from an older data breach roughly 10 years ago.
  • However, some people are seeing the scam include the last four digits of their phone numbers.
  • In either case, the scammer claims to have recorded video of the person while they enjoy pornography.
  • The scammer claims that they will release the video online and send it to friends and family if their demands aren’t met.
  • These emails typically have the scammer asking for a payment made via Bitcoin.
  • The scammer also claims they can release the video to some of the person’s friends as a form of proof that they have it.
  • Here’s the thing to recipients of the email to do: ignore it.
  • Do not respond to the email and definitely don’t open any attachments that may come with it.
  • While the addition of the old password or phone number may make it seem more threatening, it isn’t anything to worry about.
  • Go ahead and just mark it as spam, delete it and never worry about it again.
  • It’s also worth noting that this scam first showed up about a year ago, but is getting more attention lately as scammers ramp up efforts to steal information from people.

You can search Cofense’s database for a complete list of those affected along with infographics and other resources to educate yourself about the “Sextortion” email scam.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

