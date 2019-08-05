Sextortion Emails Alert: 12 Things to Know About the Growing Phishing Scam

Sextortion emails are going around trying to fool recipients out of their money.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what we know about the Sextortion emails scam.

The scam has the person receiving an email claiming to know their password.

This seems to be using passwords from an older data breach roughly 10 years ago.

However, some people are seeing the scam include the last four digits of their phone numbers.

In either case, the scammer claims to have recorded video of the person while they enjoy pornography.

The scammer claims that they will release the video online and send it to friends and family if their demands aren’t met.

These emails typically have the scammer asking for a payment made via Bitcoin.

The scammer also claims they can release the video to some of the person’s friends as a form of proof that they have it.

Here’s the thing to recipients of the email to do: ignore it.

Do not respond to the email and definitely don’t open any attachments that may come with it.

While the addition of the old password or phone number may make it seem more threatening, it isn’t anything to worry about.

Go ahead and just mark it as spam, delete it and never worry about it again.

It’s also worth noting that this scam first showed up about a year ago, but is getting more attention lately as scammers ramp up efforts to steal information from people.

You can search Cofense’s database for a complete list of those affected along with infographics and other resources to educate yourself about the “Sextortion” email scam.

