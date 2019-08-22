Why Does Trump Want to Buy Greenland?

Why does Donald Trump want to buy Greenland?

Believe it or not, there’s actually plenty of answers to that question. Most of these have to do with the benefits that the U.S. could see by purchasing the island country. However, not all of them are completely obvious.

Here are the three main answers to the question of “Why does Donald Trump want to buy Greenland,” according to CNBC.

The first reason to take note of is the rich mineral deposits in the country. It isn’t known exactly how much there is, but the country has plenty of natural resources that would benefit any buyer that could get their hands on them.

The second reason that President Donald Trump could be eyeing the country has to do with its strategic advantage as a military installation. The U.S. already has bases in the country for this reason and owning it would only be a better benefit.

The final reason is how Greenland is positioned in the world. The development of Atlantic trade routes continues on and it is causing an increase in shipping speeds. Control of this is something that China has already considered and it would be a benefit for America.

These are all the most logical reasons behind the “Why does Donald Trump want to buy Greenland,” question. However, there are those that claim a more sinister motive fuel the President. This includes some saying that Russia is influencing Donald Trump into trying to acquire the country.

