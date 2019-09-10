Volkswagen Electric Crossover Coming to U.S. in 2020

A Volkswagen electric crossover will be making its way to the U.S. in 2020.

Source: Helmut Seisenberger / Shutterstock.com

The exact details of the Volkswagen electric crossover are still unknown. However, the car company did show off a brief view of the vehicle during a recent press conference. What we do know is that this will be part of its ID line of electric vehicles.

While details about the upcoming Volkswagen electric crossover are sparse, there are a few things worth mentioning. This includes that the car will likely be rear-wheel drive with a rear mounted motor, or it will be all-wheel drive with a second motor for the front.

Another tidbit about the Volkswagen electric crossover that might be interesting to some is where it will be made. The company says that it will actually be making this car in the U.S., but not at first. When production does make it stateside, it will be at the company’s Chattanooga, Tenn., plant, reports CarandDriver.

The reveal of the Volkswagen electric crossover coming to the U.S. comes alongside the reveal of its ID.3. This is another electric vehicle that will be coming to customer sin Europe. It will cost roughly $33,180.

Customers overseas that are looking to purchase this new electric vehicle will have to wait until mid 2020 to do so. The cheap price tag for an electric vehicle could make it a major seller for the company and help it better compete against rivals in the market, The Verge notes.

